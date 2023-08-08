Once touted as one of Istanbul's premier green havens, Bakırköy Botanical Park has now turned into a site of distressing neglect, with authorities' failure to maintain the facility resulting in an overwhelming stench and unsettling scenes for visitors.

Spanning an area of 96,000 square meters, the park was established by Bakırköy Municipality in 2013 as a botanical gem that stands adjacent to the bustling D-100 highway. Renowned for its convenient accessibility and picturesque landscapes, the park's recent state has laid bare a disturbing facet of neglect that has left citizens and visitors taken aback.

At the forefront of these alarming issues is the noxious odor that permeates the once-vibrant park. This distressing stench from the closed restroom facilities, secluded corners and beneath the park's trees, has left an unpleasant impression on all who venture within.

A tour through the park further amplifies the negligence. The grass, once lush and verdant, now stands yellowed and desiccated due to the lack of watering and care.

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching aspect of this debacle is the plight of the park's animals, where a few tenacious ducks and turtles struggle to cling to life in a pond marred by floating debris and deceased companions, adding a bitter irony to the undeniable neglect on display.

Not least is at the park's entrance, where the grim apathy toward animal welfare is glaringly evident – and comes at a price. Those arriving by car are subjected to a regular fee of TL 25.