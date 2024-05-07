Ten suspected members of organized crime organizations were detained in the Mahzen-38 operations in Istanbul.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya took to his social media account on Tuesday to announce the organized Mahzen-38 operations in the Kağıthane, Esenler and Başakşehir districts of Istanbul.

During the operations, 10 suspects who were determined to be involved in the crimes of intentional killing, attempted intentional killing, intentional injury, intentional endangering of general security, damage to property, workplace raid, opposition to Law No. 6,136 and threats were arrested.

As a result of the operations, five unlicensed pistols and drugs were seized.

It was determined that the suspects committed the acts of killing D.E. with a gun in the Kağıthane district on April 13, wounding C.Ö, D.A, M.K. and S.A. with a gun, raiding a workplace in Esenler on April 29, shooting a residence and raiding a workplace on May 1.

Yerlikaya congratulated the police officers who took part in the operations and said: "We will not tolerate those who are arrogant in crime, those who disturb the peace of our people, organized crime organizations and gangs. We will crush organized crime organizations of any size and bring them to justice. There is no place for you on the streets."