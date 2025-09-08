Istanbul’s Provincial Health Director Abdullah Emre Güner announced that this year, 252,569 people received cancer screenings at family health centers across the city.

Speaking during Public Health Week, celebrated annually from Sept. 3-9, Güner highlighted the “Health Transformation Project,” launched in 2002 under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which has positioned Türkiye as an example in global health care services.

“Nearly 500,000 people from 201 countries have chosen to receive health care in Istanbul, which is why we describe it as the world’s health capital. Protecting the health of the city’s 16 million residents remains our top priority,” Güner said.

He added that services are provided under the “Healthy Türkiye Century Vision,” developed by Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, focusing on preventive care, promoting healthy lifestyles and preventing major health problems that could burden society and the economy.

“Since the launch of the family health system in Istanbul in 2010, we have been monitoring residents’ health across the city, even before they are aware of it,” Güner noted.

Istanbul recently opened its 1,100th family health center, with the 1,101st set to begin operations this week. Currently, 4,900 family physicians provide services throughout the city. Describing them as “health advocates,” Güner added that family physicians handle 25 million of the 84 million medical examinations conducted in Istanbul since the start of the year.

Early cancer detection

Family health centers and Healthy Life Centers also offer cancer screenings, with early diagnosis emphasized for cervical, colon, and breast cancers.

“Since the start of 2025, we have conducted 252,569 cancer screenings. In the past two years, 522 patients have been diagnosed with cancer through family physicians or their recommendations. They received early diagnosis. Istanbul has a special system; if a screening identifies risk, our life coaches help schedule appointments at research and city hospitals, independently of the regular MHRS system. Thanks to this, 522 people have received timely care,” Güner explained.

Children in Istanbul begin receiving preventive health services from birth, with ongoing monitoring throughout their lives. In eight months, 2,421,000 childhood vaccine doses were administered against 13 diseases, achieving over 95% vaccination coverage in Türkiye.

Heel-prick tests screen newborns for five genetic diseases. Since the start of 2025, 75,000 children have been tested, identifying 291 cases. “Without early detection, these conditions could cause irreversible developmental issues. With timely care, these children can grow and develop normally,” Güner said.

In autism screenings, 94,492 children were evaluated this year, with 3,764 identified as at risk and provided support alongside their families during treatment and rehabilitation.

Güner also emphasized preventive care before birth. Since 2021, premarital SMA screenings have analyzed 413,300 samples, identifying risks in 27,605 cases. Healthy Life Centers additionally provide preventive services targeting addiction and obesity.

“Through these programs, we aim to ensure early detection, timely treatment and overall healthier lives for Istanbul residents,” Güner concluded.