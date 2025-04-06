Istanbul Provincial Health Director Abdullah Emre Güner announced that 81,185 people in Istanbul have received free cancer screenings in 2025 so far.

Güner explained that cancer is a disease that can be treated if diagnosed early. He emphasized that cancer is not only a medical issue but also one of public awareness, noting that lack of information, fear and neglect can delay diagnosis, while early detection saves lives in many cancer types.

Highlighting the importance of cancer screening programs carried out in Istanbul, Güner stated: “In 2024, a total of 288,004 people were screened for cancer. Of these, 21,483 were identified as being in risk groups. So far in 2025, screenings have continued at full pace and 81,185 people have already been screened.”

Güner noted that Istanbul’s Cancer Early Diagnosis, Screening and Training Centers (KETEM), Healthy Life Centers (SHM), Family Health Centers (ASM) and district health directorates offer free screening for three types of cancer.

Breast cancer screening is conducted every two years for women aged 40-69 using mammography. Cervical cancer screening is performed every five years for women aged 30-65 using an HPV-DNA test. Colorectal cancer screening is offered every two years for men and women aged 50-70 using a fecal occult blood test.

Güner said that cancer screenings not only help diagnose diseases but also accelerate treatment processes.

He shared that out of the 21,483 people at risk in last year’s screenings, 15,310 were referred for further diagnosis and treatment. “A total of 10,656 people were examined at post-screening diagnostic centers and 6,624 were diagnosed with precancerous lesions, cancer or other non-cancer conditions,” he said.

These figures, Güner noted, highlight the critical importance of early diagnosis. He added that individuals with positive or suspicious screening results are referred to secondary and tertiary health-care institutions for further testing and treatment.

Güner emphasized that health care in Türkiye not only focuses on treating diseases and prioritizes prevention. He said: “Under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the ‘Protective, Promoting and Productive Health Model’ aims to support individuals not only when they are sick but also in maintaining a healthy life. Within the vision of the ‘Century of Healthy Türkiye,’ we continue to strengthen preventive health services in the fight against preventable diseases through early detection.”

Stressing the need for greater participation in screenings, Güner said they aim to improve public health literacy and help people make informed health decisions.

“Cancer screenings are free and should not be neglected. I invite all our citizens to get screened,” he said.

Güner underlined the importance of early diagnosis and concluded that health can only be sustained through protection, and they will continue working together toward a healthier society.