Istanbul, a bustling metropolis, is grappling with another vexing issue related to motor vehicle congestion: the acute shortage of parking spaces. This dilemma not only inconveniences drivers but has also, in tragic instances, resulted in fatal altercations.

In line with Istanbul's massive population of 20 million, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) in November 2023, the number of registered vehicles cruising the city's streets has soared to 5,370,730. This influx of vehicles, coupled with the city's swelling populace, has aggravated traffic snarls and urban transportation challenges, with parking scarcity emerging as a significant concern.

Statistics reveal that Istanbul's residents, spending an average of 3.5 years in traffic during their lifetimes, confront the arduous task of securing a parking spot upon reaching their destinations.

Even in residential areas, Istanbulites grapple with the daunting task of finding parking spots near their homes, squandering precious time in search of available lots. This challenge intensifies in densely populated districts like Beşiktaş, Şişli, Bakırköy, Fatih, Kadıköy, Üsküdar and Ümraniye.

The issue of inadequate parking facilities, impractical structures and incorrect parking methods has worsened, leading to a proliferation of drivers resorting to roadside and sidewalk parking. This indiscriminate parking practice disrupts the city's traffic flow.

As per the 2022 Activity Report of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), the city houses 7,195 car parks, excluding residential building facilities, accommodating approximately 1,143,907 vehicles. İSPARK AŞ, an IBB subsidiary, administers 753 car parks, totaling 123,479 spaces, comprising 20,073 street, 62,642 open-air and 40,764 enclosed parking slots. Additionally, 6,442 car parks managed by public and private entities provide space for over 1,020,428 vehicles.

The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality continues its efforts, constructing 29 car parks with a capacity of 10,863 vehicles, overseeing tenders for five car parks accommodating 2,051 vehicles, initiating projects for eight car parks accommodating 4,569 vehicles and conducting surveys for 1,173 car parks capable of hosting 316,832 vehicles.

Reporters from Anadolu Agency (AA) collected parking information from 39 district municipalities in Istanbul and spoke with drivers to gauge opinions on the city's parking predicament.

Istanbul resident Ilyas Kasarcı highlighted the challenge faced by drivers resorting to parking in pedestrian areas due to the city's parking scarcity. He lamented: "Pedestrians cannot use the roads; parking spaces are insufficient. The municipality could utilize more parking spots. ISPARKs (municipal parking facilities) are inadequate. Istanbul was not like this before. I'm 90 years old."

Nurhan Dereyatağı shared her struggle in finding a parking space for disabled individuals, especially due to her walking-impaired child. Dereyatağı suggested constructing additional parking lots, particularly underground ones, and emphasized the need for designated disabled parking near health facilities. She urged healthy individuals not to occupy disabled parking spots, citing the insufficient availability of these designated spaces.

Ismail Hakkı Kar, waiting for his wife in his parked car, identified parking as one of Istanbul's critical problems. He proposed a zoning system akin to London, stating: "The cheapest hourly parking costs TL 40 ($1.35). There's uncertainty over the car's safety. It's a serious issue, but politicians pay little attention. What is responsible parking? What should citizens demand from local authorities? Finding a spot feels like a 5% chance lottery win."

Soner Gürlük, a Marmara Street merchant, revealed he sold his car due to constant fines related to parking challenges. He expressed frustration: "I get fined five to six times monthly; there's no parking. As a merchant here, parking takes hours. I just can't find a spot."

Environmental engineer professor Mustafa Öztürk shared insights with an AA regarding potential solutions to Istanbul's parking challenges. Öztürk highlighted the importance of establishing transportation and parking plans before developing residential areas, shopping complexes and commercial or industrial zones in large metropolitan cities like Istanbul.

According to Öztürk, this method is practiced in European nations, America and Japan. He noted that the parking rate in America exceeds 100%, contrasting significantly with Istanbul's rate, which remains below 20%. This means that the city's parking standards for 5 million vehicles are insufficient, not even reaching 20%.

He emphasized the significance of recent legislation, enacted in 2021, that mandates the construction of a parking lot for each apartment. This new regulation addresses an issue that was overlooked in previous years, contributing to the severity of Istanbul's parking problem.

Öztürk advocated for urgent action from municipalities to construct parking facilities in older settlements and high-traffic areas grappling with parking issues. He stressed the need for these parking spaces to be rapidly identified and created in a city like Istanbul.

The professor proposed that metropolitan, provincial or district municipalities implement arrangements within the phone systems to facilitate citizens' access to parking spaces. He stated that individuals spend a significant portion (30%-40%) of their time searching for parking in Istanbul and suggested that a smart system could direct drivers to available parking areas, akin to real-time traffic density monitoring via satellite. Öztürk estimated that solving these parking issues could alleviate 44% of Istanbul's traffic congestion.

Öztürk recommended the construction of multistory car parks with mechanical systems, particularly near shopping centers, event halls, schools, etc., allowing maximum parking within a minimal area. He suggested integrating rainwater harvesting mechanisms within these infrastructures to manage rainwater effectively.

Furthermore, Öztürk highlighted examples from European countries where certain regions prohibit vehicle traffic or charge fees for vehicle entry. He advocated for similar approaches in Istanbul, suggesting the provision of parking lots and improved public transportation surrounding these areas.