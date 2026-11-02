Potholes and deteriorating road surfaces across several districts of Istanbul are creating safety hazards for motorists, damaging vehicles and disrupting traffic, as construction work, heavy rainfall and aging asphalt take their toll on the city's roads.

The problems are particularly evident during morning and evening rush hours, when drivers struggle to avoid potholes, often making sudden maneuvers or braking sharply, increasing the risk of accidents and disrupting traffic flow.

Motorists say they face risks on both major roads and residential streets, particularly where deep potholes have been left unrepaired following infrastructure work. They are calling on municipalities to address the problems before further accidents and financial losses occur.

Poor road conditions pose an even greater danger to motorcyclists, who can lose control when encountering potholes, uneven surfaces and loose ground. Potholes filled with rainwater are particularly hazardous because their depth is difficult to determine.

Delivery riders are among the occupational groups most affected by deteriorating road conditions, as they cover long distances daily and frequently encounter damaged surfaces.

Muhammet Erdal, a motorcycle courier in the Pınartepe neighborhood of Büyükçekmece, said he regularly faced difficulties because of damaged roads along Gerede Avenue.

"The roads are not being repaired. Our colleagues are constantly having accidents. Frankly, our lives are not safe. We ride into potholes and overturn. I had an accident in Beylikdüzü, and my previous motorcycle was completely wrecked. I crashed on a damaged road where no precautions had been taken. I slipped again the other day. No measures are being taken," he said.

Helmet-camera footage also captured a motorcycle rider narrowly avoiding an accident after encountering a pothole on Çatalca Yolu Avenue in the same district. Several vehicles in the area suffered tire punctures after hitting potholes.

In Arnavutköy's Hadımköy neighborhood, shopkeeper Rıdvan Erdikler said a deep pothole outside his business had damaged numerous vehicles, breaking rims and causing license plates to fall off.

He said he had repeatedly reported the problem to highway authorities and municipal teams, but the pothole remained unrepaired despite the road carrying heavy traffic.

Similar problems were reported in Avcılar, where potholes and damaged manhole covers have created additional hazards.

Mustafa Kırkben, who works in construction and tourism, said several vehicles had recently been involved in accidents.

"There is a deep pothole next to this manhole cover. Previously, a driver approaching at high speed drove over it, causing the vehicle's undercarriage to break off. This is not the only problem here. The same issues exist in central Avcılar. After infrastructure work, potholes are left open without being repaired," he said.

The problems also extend to the Metrobus route, where drivers have little room to maneuver around potholes. The damaged surfaces threaten vehicles and subject passengers to sudden jolts.

A damaged road riddled with deep potholes and cracks, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 11, 2026. (AA Photo)

Prolonged construction frustrates residents

Ongoing construction on Tuna Avenue in Esenler's Tuna neighborhood has also disrupted residents' daily lives, with work reportedly causing repeated electricity outages.

Resident Sümeyye Mahmutoğlu said the neighborhood had been dealing with dirt and disruption around the clock, making it difficult for residents to leave their homes.

"Municipalities are carrying out work, but how long will it take? Most people are complaining. We cannot even open our windows because everything gets covered in dirt. The entire neighborhood is affected. Our children cannot even go to school. We want the work completed as soon as possible," she said.

Ramazan Sever, a retired Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) employee, criticized the six-month duration of the work, saying construction was progressing too slowly and lacked adequate supervision.

He also complained about electricity and internet outages, adding that damaged roads were generating significant repair costs for motorists.

Local barber Salih Aktaş said electricity cuts had disrupted his business, forcing him to use his mobile phone's flashlight to give haircuts during a two-day outage last week.

In Şişli and Esenyurt, motorists are struggling to avoid potholes and damaged roads, while prolonged sidewalk and infrastructure works have frustrated residents and shopkeepers.

Pedestrians are sometimes forced onto roads because of unfinished sidewalks, while electrical cables left exposed during construction pose additional safety risks. Mud and dust have also affected local businesses.

In Küçükçekmece's Inönü neighborhood, neighborhood head Sedat Keskin said trenches dug along Maslak Çeşme Avenue, a busy road frequently used by schoolchildren, had been left open for five to six days without adequate safety measures.

He said a pedestrian had already fallen into one of the holes, warning that children, bus passengers and other pedestrians remained at risk.

Keskin also called for improvements to rainwater drainage infrastructure, particularly in Inönü, saying inadequate drainage contributed to flooding in some buildings.

He acknowledged that infrastructure and urban transformation projects could damage roads but said repairs should not be delayed for months, adding that prolonged construction was worsening traffic congestion during rush hours.