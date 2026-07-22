A powerful storm swept across Istanbul on Wednesday evening after weather authorities issued warnings, disrupting daily life, particularly on the city's European side, while forcing some incoming flights to remain in holding patterns before landing.

The storm intensified across the city after forecasts by the Turkish State Meteorological Service, bringing strong winds and dust clouds that significantly reduced visibility in several districts.

The European side was hit hardest, with Silivri, Esenyurt, Küçükçekmece, Kağıthane, Başakşehir, Avcılar and Arnavutköy among the areas most affected.

Dust carried by strong winds reduced visibility in districts including Küçükçekmece, Sarıyer, Gaziosmanpaşa, Sefaköy, Büyükçekmece and Başakşehir districts, where the upper floors of high-rise buildings disappeared from view. Drivers slowed traffic as visibility deteriorated, while pedestrians struggled to walk against the powerful gusts.

The storm also caused widespread property damage. Strong winds tore roofs off residential buildings in Istanbul's Zeytinburnu and Esenler districts, while debris from damaged rooftops was blown onto streets in Bahçelievler and Beyoğlu.

In Bahçelievler, a fallen tree damaged a parked motorcycle and a car, while strong winds also caused damage to a residential building in Esenyurt's Kozapark complex.

On the Asian side, beachgoers at Burunbahçe in Beykoz rushed away from the shoreline as winds intensified, while street vendors along the coast struggled amid blowing sand.

Adverse weather also disrupted air traffic, with several aircraft approaching Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport forced to circle in holding patterns before receiving clearance to land.