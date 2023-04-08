President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday inaugurated the Başakşehir-Kayaşehir metro line in Istanbul with which the rail network of the metropolis has reached 325,5 kilometers (over 200 miles), he said.

Erdoğan spoke at the opening of the Kayaşehir metro station, which together with the rest of the line was completed by the Ministry of Transport who overtook the project from Istanbul Municipality.

He noted that the Ministry of Transport had completed 130 kilometers of metro lines in Istanbul, and continued work on five more metro lines equalling 55 kilometers. In the end, the rail network of Istanbul which has reached 325 kilometers with the latest opening, will pass over 380 kilometers, Erdoğan noted.

"Over 50% of Istanbul's rail network will have been completed by our Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure," he said.

"Some people only talk, some do. Some serve. We have never been of those who talk, we have always did."

The Başakşehir-Kayaşehir metro line which has the capacity of 1 million passengers daily, adds four new metro stations to Istanbul's rail network.