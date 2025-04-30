The Istanbul Governorship has announced measures ahead of Labor and Solidarity Day on May 1, emphasizing public safety and order. Governor Davut Gül warned that calls to gather in Taksim Square are not celebratory in nature but rather provocative attempts to incite conflict with security forces.

In a statement shared on social media, Gül said permits have been granted for two confederations to hold events in Kadıköy and Kartal, in accordance with legal regulations. However, gatherings and demonstrations have been banned in Beyoğlu, Beşiktaş, Şişli, and Fatih to ensure public security.

“Our expectation from our dear citizens is clear: please do not heed unlawful calls that may disrupt public order,” Gül stated.

In preparation for the day, the governorship is removing street obstacles such as trash bins and vendor stalls along key routes. Law enforcement teams will be deployed across the city to maintain public order and prevent any disruptions.

Major traffic and transportation changes are also planned. Road closures will begin at 5 a.m. in areas including Fatih, Beyoğlu, and Kadıköy, with alternative routes provided to minimize disruption.

Metro stations such as Yenikapı and Şişli will be temporarily closed, and several bus and ferry services will be limited or redirected. The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality has urged residents to avoid private vehicles and rely on public transportation while planning ahead for delays.

Authorities are calling on citizens to respect the designated event areas and avoid unlawful gatherings to help ensure a peaceful and safe May 1 across the city.