"Saga Farmann," an exact replica of the Viking sailboat "Klastad ship," which was found in archaeological excavations in Norway and thought to have been built in the 10th century, made its way through the iconic Bosporus Tuesday.

In order to shed light on the rich maritime history of the Vikings and introduce their culture to the world, the sailing ship under the expert guidance of Captain Lars Bill set off on its tour, gracefully entering the Bosporus from Rumeli Feneri at noon, as per Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

The majestic sight of "Saga Farmann" moving along the coast of Istanbul with its sails billowing in the wind caught the attention of all who saw it.

Following its journey, the ship is scheduled to anchor at Setur Marina in Kalamış and will soon open its doors to visitors at the Rahmi M. Koç Museum.

The "Klastad ship," was completely uncovered in 1970 after being discovered during excavations in 1893. It is considered the fourth Viking ship ever found in Norway, standing alongside renowned vessels like "Oseberg," "Gokstad" and "Tune," all significant representatives of the Viking maritime culture.

Klastad ship's replica "Saga Farmann" which holds a significant place in world maritime history with its design and shipbuilding techniques, will also carry out activities in the Black Sea, Mediterranean, English Channel and Norwegian Sea to promote Viking maritime culture and sailboats.