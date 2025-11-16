A scaffold collapse at the metro construction site on Meclisi Mebusan Street in Beyoğlu, Istanbul, resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries on Saturday evening. The incident occurred during ongoing works on the M7 metro line at approximately the minus-6th level of the site.

Emergency response teams, including fire brigades, medical units and law enforcement, were swiftly deployed to the area following initial reports. Three workers were able to exit the site independently at the time of the collapse, while two others were trapped beneath the fallen structure. Fire crews successfully extricated the trapped workers, who were subsequently transported by ambulance to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Among the injured was 44-year-old worker Selahattin Erdoğan, who was admitted to Taksim Training and Research Hospital. Despite comprehensive medical intervention, Erdoğan was later pronounced dead.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan, who visited the site to oversee ongoing operations, provided an initial situational briefing. He stated that the collapse occurred during concrete pouring when the formwork released unexpectedly.

According to his assessment, five workers were injured, with three able to leave the area on foot and two carried out on stretchers. Aslan confirmed that no personnel remained within the affected zone and emphasized that the event was limited to a scaffold failure, with no ground collapse or soil displacement detected.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office also issued an official statement confirming the timeline and operational response. The authorities confirmed that the initial intervention enabled the rescue of the two severely injured workers, followed by the recovery of three additional workers through ongoing efforts. All injured personnel were transferred to hospitals for further evaluation and treatment.

In a separate announcement, Istanbul Provincial Health Director Abdullah Emre Güner reported that one of the injured workers had succumbed to his injuries despite extensive medical efforts. He offered condolences to the worker’s family and confirmed that the remaining two hospitalized workers continue to receive treatment.