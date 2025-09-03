Istanbul School Transport Operators’ Chamber (ISAROD) President Günhan Sinar has raised concerns over the growing problem of unauthorized school shuttle services ahead of the 2025-2026 academic year, calling on authorities to tighten inspections and urging parents to prioritize licensed operators with proper safety certifications.

Sinar warned that illegal operators pose significant safety risks for children, as unregistered drivers and vehicles bypass the rigorous training, inspections and security protocols required for authorized services.

“We undergo extensive training and testing before being allowed to operate,” Sinar explained. “Our drivers are required to provide criminal records, driving licenses, background checks, alcohol and drug tests, health reports and psychotechnical evaluations. We also receive certification from the Ministry of National Education and municipalities. Vehicles are inspected regularly at TÜVTÜRK stations, municipal checkpoints and by law enforcement. In contrast, illegal operators bypass all these safety procedures and no one knows whether their drivers are trained, healthy, or even sober. This creates a serious security risk.”

Sinar highlighted that in Istanbul, school and personnel transportation can only be conducted with officially authorized shuttle number plates ranging from “34 LAA 001” to “34 LZZ 999.” Any service outside this regulation falls under unauthorized transportation.

He noted that illegal school transportation has been increasing in specific districts, including Esenyurt, Arnavutköy, Pendik and Tuzla, and warned parents against choosing cheaper options at the expense of safety, “Parents may save a little money, but they are putting their children’s security at risk. These are our children, our future. We’ve proven for years that we provide the safest transportation and we want authorities, school principals and inspection units to intensify controls and prevent illegal operators from working.”

Sinar also reminded other drivers about traffic rules related to school shuttles, particularly regarding the “stop” sign on the back of school vehicles. "According to the School Shuttle Vehicles Regulation, when the ‘stop’ sign is flashing, vehicles behind the shuttle are not allowed to overtake. You must wait, as children may be boarding or exiting. Ignoring this rule puts lives at risk.”

Sinar expressed concern over motorcyclists who frequently speed past shuttles from the right side, where doors open for students to exit and recalled several accidents from last year. He urged all road users to prioritize children’s safety and show empathy, “When the stop sign is on, don’t honk or pressure shuttle drivers. The child getting off could be yours, a relative’s, or a neighbor’s. Let’s respect these rules and protect our children.”

Sinar revealed that ISAROD has shared evidence, including recorded footage, with law enforcement and municipal authorities identifying unauthorized drivers and vehicles. Some videos show students being transported in unlicensed vehicles, which he said jeopardizes children’s safety and undermines the livelihood of licensed operators.

Sinar also addressed ongoing discussions about school shuttle fees, noting that the last price adjustment took place in January 2025 and that no increases have been made in nine months.

“Parents may find a proposed 50% increase high, but currently, excluding guide personnel, the lowest rate is TL 2,600 ($63). If our request is approved, this will rise to TL 3,800,” he explained.

He stated that the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Council will review its request on Sept. 8, just before the start of the school year. Following a Council of State decision that removed UKOME’s authority over pricing, the matter is now under municipal jurisdiction.

Sinar defended the proposed hike by citing operational costs, which have risen over 40% in the past year due to increases in fuel, vehicle maintenance, insurance and spare parts. He also argued that the perception of “high shuttle fees” largely stems from private schools, which he accused of inflating transportation costs by taking significant commissions from parents while paying lower rates to operators.

“Private schools charge parents much higher prices than what they actually pay us. They profit from this system and it creates the false impression that shuttle fees are unreasonably high,” Sinar said.