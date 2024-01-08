Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) announced Monday that the precipitation that will be seen in Istanbul throughout the week will arrive in the form of sleet and occasionally snow in the northern and high regions of the city.

According to AKOM, the Marmara region, especially Istanbul, will face chilly and rainy weather.

The statement stated that air temperatures are expected to drop by 8 to 10 degrees Celsius (14.4 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit) starting this evening and that there will be showers in Istanbul with temperatures that will drop to winter levels.

It was also stated that the precipitation that will be seen throughout the week is expected to be effective in the northern and high regions of the city in the form of sleet and occasionally snow.

It was emphasized in the statement that air temperatures are expected to remain 2 to 5 degrees Celsius below seasonal norms until Jan. 16, and it was announced that temperatures are expected to remain around seasonal norms on Jan. 17-25.

The statement reported that IBB's winter preparation work has been completed and nearly 12,000 personnel and more than 3,000 work machines will work to combat any inconvenient conditions.