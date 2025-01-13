The second hearing of the trial involving the managers and members of the "Newborn Gang," who provided babies to hospitals they were affiliated with for illegal profit and caused their deaths through negligent actions, begins in Istanbul on Jan. 13.

The trial, which involves 47 defendants, including 26 detained members of the organized crime gang in Istanbul, began its second hearing at the Bakırköy 22nd Heavy Penal Court in the courthouse's conference hall. Some of the detained and non-detained defendants and their lawyers were present.

The indictment prepared by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office includes 47 defendants and 19 health care institutions, with 10 babies reported to have lost their lives. The indictment reveals that the main goal of the criminal organization, led by Fırat Sarı and managed by Ilker Gönen and Gıyasettin Mert Özdemir, was to bypass the 112 referral system for neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) that they took over, artificially filling the units to get maximum reimbursement from the Social Security Institution (SGK).

The gang committed fraud by falsifying patient records (e.g., making it appear that non-intubated patients were intubated or vice versa), submitting fake invoices to SGK, and obtaining higher payments by exaggerating patients' conditions to extend hospital stays. The gang also collected extra money from some relatives under various pretexts.

The indictment states that most of the suspects are health care workers who received a share of the illicit profits. It also mentions that the 112 referral system was sabotaged and babies were not sent to hospitals that could provide appropriate care, but instead to hospitals chosen by the suspects for financial gain. The aim was not to improve the babies' health but to generate as much profit as possible.

The indictment further records that some babies became infected or even died after being placed in NICUs, which were particularly vulnerable to infection. Additionally, the suspects unlawfully removed expensive medications like currosurf and infasurf from hospitals and sold them for profit. The indictment highlights that due to an improper hospital management transfer, the "Newborn Gang" operated in numerous hospitals with a few doctors, leading to health services being provided primarily by nurses or even nurse assistants. This, in turn, contributed to increased baby mortality rates.

The investigation also uncovered that some nurses presented themselves as doctors and many of the newborn intensive care units were overfilled. The suspects wrote false discharge reports, violating proper medical protocols. The indictment notes that the suspects created template reports for patients’ conditions, categorizing babies as "good" or "bad" based on their observations rather than actual medical tests. This led to confusion about which treatment should be administered, resulting in life-threatening consequences for the babies.

The Ministry of Health's Inspection Board, assigned to investigate the activities of the related hospitals and the criminal organization, reported that expert neonatologists concluded there were significant medical deficiencies, including a lack of early diagnosis, necessary tests and vital treatments. They identified various failures, including the withholding of life-saving medications, improper handling of Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) solutions, and delays in transferring patients to the appropriate hospitals, which led to the babies' deaths.

The indictment also mentions that some babies lost weight instead of gaining it after being placed in intensive care. The suspects and hospital managers failed to provide adequate nutrition, as reflected in wiretapped communications where instructions like "reduce TPN consumption" were given.

The indictment calls for lengthy prison sentences for the suspects, including Fırat Sarı and Ilker Gönen, who face charges of manslaughter through negligence, qualified fraud, forming a criminal organization and forgery, with sentences ranging from 177 years and six months to 582 years and nine months. Gıyasettin Mert Özdemir faces a potential sentence of 180 years to 589 years and nine months for similar crimes. Other suspects are also facing varying prison terms.