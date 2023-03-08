The Istanbul Governor's Office suspended several Istanbul metro services from 2 p.m. onwards on Wednesday, March 8, as part of security measures adopted for events marking International Women's Day.

The cancellations affect two metro routes and one funicular route: The M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman metro route at Taksim, Şişhane, entry and exit points at Istiklal Street, along with the F1 Taksim-Kabataş funicular route.

In accordance with the decision taken by the Istanbul Governor's Office, security measures were put in place before the "Feminist Night March," planned to be held at 7:30 p.m. in Taksim on March 8 to mark International Women's Day. As part of the measures, Taksim Square and Istiklal Street, along with streets in the vicinity, were cordoned off with iron barriers, while Social Events Response Vehicles (TOMA) and armored vehicles were deployed at many locations. While the City Security Management System (KGYS) was deployed in front of Gezi Park, teams also boosted security measures in the vicinity.