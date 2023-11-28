The strong southwester wind effective in the coastal areas of Istanbul caused minor damage in the courtyard of the famed Grand Mecidiye Mosque in the Ortaköy neighborhood of the city's Beşiktaş district on Tuesday.

Grand Mecidiye Mosque, also known as "Ortaköy Mosque," is situated at the waterside of the Ortaköy pier square, one of the most popular locations on the Bosporus.

Concrete blocks on the sea side of the mosque, situated just beneath the July 15 Martyrs Bridge, were removed due to the southwest wind, which had been increasing its effect in the city since the morning hours.

The blocks blown into the mosque's garden damaged the marble in the courtyard, while the fast-paced and intense wind also knocked down the awnings in the garden.

The number of mussel shells and plastic waste from the sea has reportedly filled the courtyard. The local municipality teams carried out the cleaning work.

The Istanbul Governorship warned through its account on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, of the possibility of strong wind and adverse weather conditions in Istanbul Tuesday, urging citizens to remain cautious.

"The wind in Marmara is expected to blow from the south and southwest as a storm starting from tomorrow evening, and the storm is expected to reduce its effect after Wednesday evening," its post read.

Heavy rainfall, storms and sharp gusts of wind swept across numerous Turkish provinces over the past weekend and Monday, leaving at least two dead. The rainfall, rise in sea levels and storms negatively impacted daily life, particularly along the Black Sea coast in Kastamonu, Giresun and Artvin provinces.

Floodings were reported in many parts of the country, with incidents of structural damage, roofs blowing off, trees falling and traffic disruptions adding to the troubles of the citizens, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

Storms also heavily battered the Iskenderun district of southern Hatay province, impacted by this year's powerful twin earthquakes, with the latest local media reports indicating sea water has yet to recede completely.