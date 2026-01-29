The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) announced that the city is expected to experience sleet on Feb. 2, followed by light snowfall on Feb. 3.

According to AKOM’s weekly weather forecast report shared on its social media account on Thursday, southerly winds are expected to strengthen throughout the day, occasionally reaching storm intensity. Intermittent heavy rain showers are also forecast, while air temperatures are expected to remain around 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit).

The lowest and highest temperatures are forecast to range between 7-13 degrees on Friday, when intermittent showers are expected. On Saturday, the weather is expected to be partly to very cloudy, with rain developing in the evening and temperatures ranging between 5-8 degrees. On Sunday, very cloudy conditions accompanied by widespread rainfall are forecast, with temperatures expected to range between 4-7 degrees.

On Feb. 2, sleet is expected across the city. On Feb. 3, partly cloudy weather along with light snowfall is forecast. Air temperatures are projected to range between 1-5 degrees on Monday and 1-4 degrees on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with the lowest temperature forecast at 0 degrees and the highest at 7 degrees.