Turkish prosecutors are pursuing over 500 years in prison for the alleged leaders of a gang accused of causing multiple infant deaths by placing newborns in intensive care units for financial gain. A comprehensive 494-page indictment against 47 suspects, including health workers, reveals that infants were transferred to selected hospitals in Istanbul instead of facilities that could provide appropriate care. Currently, 22 suspects have already been arrested.

The gang is believed to have exploited this scheme to secure higher payments from Türkiye's social security system by opting for more expensive treatments. This alleged fraud has reportedly resulted in at least 12 infant deaths, primarily due to extended stays in neonatal intensive care units or infections. Members of the gang, which includes nurses and doctors, would subsequently share the profits generated from these fraudulent activities. Authorities uncovered evidence in intercepted phone calls and messages indicating that the involved health workers falsified health reports and administered inappropriate treatments to some infants.

The prosecutor is demanding sentences exceeding 589 years for one suspect accused of deliberate murder, leading a criminal organization, and forgery of official documents, among other charges. For two other suspects, prosecutors are seeking sentences of up to 582 years.

In response to the unfolding scandal, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu addressed the situation during a live broadcast on CNN Türk, announcing that 11 hospitals have had their licenses revoked and are no longer functioning as health care facilities. He stated: "We will not accept patients, and we will transfer the existing patients to other hospitals while halting their hospital functions. Of course, we will support those working there who are genuinely well-intentioned, as much as we can as a state."

Memişoğlu emphasized the importance of thorough inspections, revealing that over 5,000 inspections have been conducted in Istanbul in the last three months. He reassured the public, saying, "People should not be uneasy; we, as health care workers, nearly 1 million strong, are truly saddened. We are genuinely trying to save lives."

The minister noted that the dismantling of the gang is a significant success, with investigations now moving into judicial and administrative processes. He underscored the commitment of the Ministry of Health to investigate all reports submitted to the Public Compliance System (CİMER), stating, "We conduct inspections without tolerating even the smallest error; the life of our people is worth more than anything else."

Memişoğlu also mentioned that a secret investigation led to the exposure of the gang's activities, saying, "If it weren’t for CİMER and the incoming information, if we hadn’t conducted this secret investigation, these hospitals would be operating now." He confirmed that 47 individuals are currently under investigation, highlighting the seriousness with which the ministry is addressing this issue.

Reiterating the government's dedication to safeguarding the health of all citizens, Memişoğlu urged the public to trust healthcare workers and affirmed that Türkiye is well-positioned in terms of health care services. He emphasized the need to eliminate any "rotten apples" from the system, stating, "Rotten apples cannot remain in our system."

The Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has suspended the activities of two out of the 19 private hospitals implicated in the indictment concerning the "newborn gang," which involves 47 suspects, 22 of whom are currently detained. In a striking development within the hospital scandal, a window at a hospital in Bağcılar displayed a sign reading "Newborn-Friendly Hospital," while another facility had a handwritten note at its entrance stating, "Hospital is Closed." These underscore the serious implications of the ongoing investigation into fraudulent practices within the health care system.