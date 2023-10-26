Türkiye experienced significant disparities in summer rainfall patterns this year, with an overall 30% increase in precipitation nationwide but a staggering 60% decrease in Istanbul. This data was released by meteorologists, highlighting the regional variations in summer rainfall.

Across the country, this year's summer precipitation measured 82.9 millimeters (mm), surpassing the normal summer precipitation of 64 mm recorded between 1991 and 2020. Last year, it was 78.3 mm, indicating a rise in rainfall levels.

However, the Marmara provinces, including Istanbul, saw a drastic decline. Summer rainfall in the region measured 67.5 mm, reflecting a 41% decrease from the previous year's 113.4 mm and a 19% drop compared to the region's normal summer precipitation of 83 mm.

Other regions in Türkiye experienced different outcomes. The Aegean cities witnessed a substantial increase, with summer rainfall reaching 82.4 mm, marking a 73% rise from the normal 47.7 mm. Provinces like Izmir and Aydın experienced more than a 100% rise in summer rainfall compared to historical averages.

Similarly, northern cities recorded a 35% increase in precipitation, measuring 179.4 mm compared to the normal 132.6 mm. Mediterranean provinces also saw an uptick with a 56% increase in precipitation, reaching 58.2 mm compared to the normal 37.3 mm. The central parts of the country experienced a 46% rise, measuring 83.4 mm compared to the normal 57 mm.

In the east, summer rainfall measured 58.4 mm, marking a 5% increase from the normal 55.5 mm. Conversely, Türkiye's southeastern region faced a severe decline. Summer rainfall plummeted to 5.4 mm, showcasing a 54% decrease from the normal 11.8 mm. In specific provinces such as Mardin, Batman, Şanlıurfa and Kilis, the decrease exceeded 80%. Last year, the region experienced slightly higher precipitation at 5.1 mm, reflecting a 6% increase compared to this year's figures.