In a recent statement, Abdullah Özdemir, the chairperson of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) Transportation and Traffic Commission and also the mayor of the local Bağcılar municipality, expressed deep concern over the persistent transportation crisis in the city.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), he criticized the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoğlu, for the erroneous and misguided practices that have resulted in the suffering of Istanbul's residents.

Özdemir highlighted the significant issues plaguing Istanbul Electric Tram and Tunnel Company (IETT) buses and metro transportation, citing frequent breakdowns, fires and malfunctioning air conditioners during the scorching summer heat.

He emphasized that these problems have left the citizens frustrated and fatigued.

Drawing attention to Imamoğlu's pre-election promises of "relieving Istanbul from transportation difficulties," Özdemir pointed out that the mayor had pledged to "renew the bus and metrobus fleet, increase the share of rail systems, and establish Türkiye's most affordable transportation system," none of which have been accomplished.

Özdemir noted that the constant occurrence of bus and metrobus malfunctions has also become a major topic on social media.

"The breakdowns of IETT buses and metrobuses are increasing day by day. As of yesterday, there were more than 1,850 IETT bus and metrobus breakdowns across Istanbul, apart from the private public buses. The reason for these failures is the dismissal and relocation of trained and experienced maintenance teams responsible for bus upkeep and repair," he said.

Detailing the subject, Özdemir raised concerns about the transfer of bus maintenance and repairs to a firm overseen by Republican People's Party's (CHP) Istanbul Deputy Özgür Karabat citing he lacks any relevant experience or adequate technical personnel.

According to Özdemir, the buses are not being properly maintained and repaired, leading to the use of non-original parts and the lack of qualified technical staff.

Özdemir lamented the failure to adequately renew the IETT fleet and the improper handling of maintenance and repairs, warning that the city may face even more fires and malfunctions in the coming days.