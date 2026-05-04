The share of females among tradespeople in Istanbul has increased to 27% over the past five years, reflecting a steady rise in female participation in small business activity, according to the Union of Chambers of Tradesmen and Craftsmen of Istanbul (ISTESOB).

Mesut Şengün, chair of ISTESOB, said nearly 280,000 tradespeople are currently registered with affiliated chambers, with women making up more than a quarter of the total. The figure marks a notable increase from 22% five years ago, indicating a sustained upward trend.

Şengün said the number of tradespeople in Istanbul has grown in recent years, with women accounting for a significant share of that expansion.

He attributed the rise primarily to technological advancements and the growth of e-commerce, which have lowered barriers to entry and enabled more flexible working models. Digital platforms, he said, have made it easier for individuals to start businesses, particularly from home.

“Technological progress and online sales opportunities have opened new paths for entrepreneurship,” Şengün said, noting that both female participation and overall engagement in e-commerce have increased.

Economic conditions also play a dual role, he said. While financial pressures may lead to some business closures, they can also push individuals to explore alternative income sources. Chamber data indicates that new businesses continue to open even as others shut down, reflecting a dynamic and adaptive marketplace.

Şengün said the increase in female participation has become more pronounced since the COVID-19 pandemic, with more women seeking to contribute to household income and take part in economic life.

“Women now want to be directly involved in trade and contribute to the economy,” he said, adding that this shift has accelerated over the past decade.

Female entrepreneurs are particularly active in areas such as handmade goods, including textiles, accessories and decorative items, as well as beauty services linked to e-commerce. Training programs in these fields have seen strong demand, often requiring additional capacity.

He noted that e-commerce has enabled individuals to turn personal skills into income, allowing many to operate businesses from home while supporting their household finances.

Şengün also pointed to a broader shift in workforce dynamics, with women taking on more visible roles across different sectors. Their presence has expanded not only in traditional marketplaces but also in areas previously dominated by men, including transportation and trade management.

Government support programs have also contributed to this growth by providing financial assistance and training opportunities for entrepreneurs, helping increase the number of women entering the sector.

Despite the expansion of digital commerce, Şengün said traditional retail remains an essential part of the economy.

“People still value going out, interacting with tradespeople and shopping in person,” he said. “Human interaction continues to play an important role, and physical shops will remain alongside digital platforms.”

He added that Istanbul’s strong tourism sector also supports tradespeople, with rising visitor numbers driving demand across retail and service industries.