The World Decolonization Forum begins in Istanbul, with an exhibition examining the lasting global impact of colonialism and the modern systems of exploitation that organizers say continue to shape politics, economics, technology and culture today.

Organized by Enstitü Sosyal, or the Institute Social, in partnership with international academic and research institutions, the forum will take place May 11-12 at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) under the theme “Decolonizing Knowledge Production and Circulation.”

The program officially started Saturday with the opening of “The Burden of Humanity: Decolonization Today,” an exhibition at the AKM Art Gallery exploring colonialism not only as a historical process but as an evolving structure that continues through economic dependency, technological control, cultural extraction and digital systems of power.

Speaking at the exhibition opening, Enstitü Sosyal General Coordinator Ipek Coşkun Armağan described colonialism as an ongoing global reality rather than a closed chapter of history.

“We know that beyond the crises humanity is currently going through, there is also a 500-year-old wounded awareness that we do not speak about enough,” Armağan said. “Without understanding this reality and fully revealing its causes, it is impossible to explain the conditions humanity experiences today.”

Calling colonialism one of humanity’s greatest disasters, Armağan criticized historical narratives that framed colonial expansion as discovery and civilization while overlooking exploitation, occupation and cultural destruction.

Referring to Iraq, Afghanistan and Palestine, she argued that interventionist policies continue today under different political and security justifications.

“Colonialism continues to exist under new masks,” she said. “Today colonialism is not carried out through sailing ships. It is carried out with highly advanced warships. It is carried out economically. It is carried out through wars. More importantly, it is carried out through technology and algorithms.”

Ipek Coşkun Armağan speaks at the opening of the “The Burden of Humanity: Decolonization Today” exhibition, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 9, 2026. (AA Photo)

Armağan described this transformation as “techno-colonialism,” warning that digital infrastructure and algorithmic systems have become new tools of domination.

She also emphasized the psychological dimension of colonialism, arguing that its most dangerous consequence is the gradual alienation of people from their language, identity, culture and historical memory.

Citing anti-colonial thinker Frantz Fanon, Armağan said colonial systems reshape societies through institutions, education and cultural structures designed to produce dependence and compliance.

“For this reason, protecting memory is extremely important,” she said, describing the exhibition as “a reminder” intended to revive historical consciousness rather than function solely as an art display.

Curator Hasan Mert Kaya said the exhibition was designed to confront visitors with the continuing legacy of colonialism and the stories often left outside dominant historical narratives.

“This is not something that remained in the pages of history and ended,” Kaya said. “It continues today.”

Reflecting on his visits to former slave trade sites in West Africa, Kaya described seeing the “Door of No Return,” where enslaved Africans were forced onto ships during the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Inside one section reserved for Muslim slaves, he recalled seeing part of a Quranic verse written on a wall, “Hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided.”

“When I later walked through Accra, that verse echoed in my mind because societies had been divided and fragmented,” he said.

Kaya argued that while the mechanisms of colonialism have evolved, their underlying purpose remains unchanged.

“Even if the tools change, whether through oil, debt traps, sectarian wars or engineered conflicts, the mechanism and purpose remain the same,” he said. “To create controllable societies.”

He said the exhibition was built around questions of power, responsibility and historical memory.

“Who wrote the story we are living in today? Who profited? Who paid the price? And most importantly, what are the things that now need to be repaired?” Kaya said.

“The Burden of Humanity: Decolonization Today” exhibition will remain open through May 17.

Alongside the exhibition, Istanbul will also host “Decolonize Film Days” at Atlas Cinema on May 13-14, featuring screenings focused on colonialism, occupation and resistance movements, as well as a discussion with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi.

The World Decolonization Forum will continue May 11-12 with academic panels, discussions and presentations bringing together scholars, intellectuals and researchers from Africa, Asia, South America and Europe.