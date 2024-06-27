Construction has started on a new pedestrian overpass at Yenibosna Metrobus Station in Istanbul, one of the city's busiest transportation hubs. The project, expected to last 75 days, aims to expand access to the Metrobus station through enhanced pedestrian infrastructure.

In conjunction with the construction, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) has announced lane closures on the D-100 Highway and adjacent roads, which affects lanes towards Edirne and Ankara; due to the works, four lanes have been closed to traffic: the southern side road in the Ankara direction, the right lane of the D-100 highway, the northern side road in the Edirne direction and the right lane of the D-100 highway. The renovations have caused traffic congestion in the area. Some drivers have experienced difficulties due to the traffic.

Residents and commuters have expressed frustration over the impacts of IBB's construction efforts, citing difficulties ranging from traffic jams to disruptions in daily transportation services. Criticism has mounted against IBB's handling of public transportation, with recent incidents such as bus breakdowns and tramway issues exacerbating existing concerns about service reliability and management.

Şenol Aslan, a driver passing the road, said: "As you can see, we are stuck in traffic. I use this road regularly, and I've never seen this much traffic before. We are having quite a difficult time. Such work would be more appropriate if done at night or on weekends. The road has also narrowed. There's traffic all the way to the Basın Ekspres road."

For the next 75 days, motorists and commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, considering potential delays and traffic diversions resulting from ongoing construction activities in the area.