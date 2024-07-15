In commemoration of the 8th anniversary of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, the Coastal Safety Directorate General of Türkiye's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure conducted a poignant event on the iconic Istanbul Bosphorus.

The occasion, known as the Commemorative Sail, paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans of July 15 with a striking display involving 8 marine vessels. Among them were three RHIB boats, three fast rescue boats and two tugboats, all assembled to honor the spirit of unity and resilience.

Citizens gathered along the shores of the Bosporus to witness a maritime demonstration, capturing heartfelt moments on their mobile phones. The event, a significant annual tradition in Istanbul, attracted people who praised its solemn yet inspiring tribute. From Ortaköy to Beşiktaş and Üsküdar, the vessels saluted the public, marking each stretch of coastline with dignity and respect.

Aerial footage of the event captured the scale and emotion of the Commemorative Sail, underscoring its significance in honoring those who sacrificed for democracy. The event not only highlighted national unity but also reaffirmed the resolve to commemorate and remember the heroes of Türkiye's history.