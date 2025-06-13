The Presidency of National Palaces will offer visitors longer, more peaceful and meaningful time in the gardens of historical structures throughout the summer by extending visiting hours.

According to the statement from the institution, starting from June 13, the gardens of selected palaces, pavilions and museums will be open to visitors every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.

The imperial garden and historic pier of Beylerbeyi Palace, as well as the gardens of Beykoz Mecidiye Pavilion, Ihlamur Pavilion, Aynalıkavak Pavilion and the Painting Museum, will be open for visits until 10 p.m. every weekend.

The garden of the Beykoz Glass and Crystal Museum can be visited until 9 p.m., while the recreational area of Küçüksu Pavilion will welcome guests every day except Monday until 9 p.m.

Once reserved exclusively for the Ottoman sultans and high-ranking officials, the majestic pier of Beylerbeyi Palace will now be accessible to the public on weekends. Referred to as the "jewel of the Bosphorus," the 113-meter-long historic walkway along the shoreline offers visitors a unique coastal experience. Connecting the Selamlık (men’s quarters) and harem gardens, the pier promises unforgettable views, especially at sunset, adding new memories to Istanbul’s visual heritage.

The flower-adorned gardens of the Ihlamur and Aynalıkavak pavilions, the elegant landscaping of the Painting Museum and the serene, nature-integrated setting of Beykoz Mecidiye Pavilion offer a distinct ambiance in the evening hours as daylight fades. Visitors can experience both the tranquility of nature and the refined aesthetic of historical architecture.

With extended hours, cafes located in the gardens, notably the Limon Cafe in the Painting Museum garden, will continue to serve guests on summer evenings.

This new arrangement, inviting visitors of all ages, including families with children, to enjoy evening strolls amid the city’s historical treasures, will remain in effect until Sept. 15.