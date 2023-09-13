In a much-anticipated moment for history enthusiasts and commuters alike, the long-awaited pedestrian crossing between Sirkeci and Yedikule in the heart of Istanbul has officially opened for pedestrian traffic.

This significant event marks a remarkable return to its original purpose after 151 years, with the 7-kilometer track now serving both pedestrians and trains, albeit separately.

This project allows pedestrians to traverse the historic rail line using bicycles and scooters, breathing new life into a route initially introduced in 1872.

For the first time in its storied history, the track is being opened exclusively for pedestrian use.

The construction of the first railway track began in 1869, designed to connect Istanbul to Europe. The visionary project outlined a route from Istanbul through Edirne, Thessaloniki, Plovdiv, Sofia, Niš, and ultimately reaching Vienna. Notably, Grand Vizier Mehmet Rüştü Pasha expressed reservations about the line passing through the gardens of the Topkapı Palace, fearing damage to the historic surroundings.

However, Sultan Abdulaziz was resolute in his commitment to the project. In 1872, the route was completed, and a station was established in Sirkeci, marking the inception of this vital link.

This railway line became the gateway of the Ottoman Empire to Europe, serving as the linchpin of transportation to the Balkans and beyond. It famously accommodated the Orient Express, which connected Istanbul to the heart of Europe.

Agatha Christie herself journeyed to Istanbul via this line and found inspiration for her stories in the bustling neighborhood of Pera. The line facilitated military dispatches and witnessed waves of visits and immigration to Istanbul. It became a symbol for expatriates departing for Germany, inspired ballads and poems, and even became an integral part of Turkish cinema.

However, the route's operation ceased in 2013 with the commencement of the Marmaray project. Now, the General Directorate of Infrastructure Investments within the Ministry of Transport is embarking on the journey to reopen this historical route. On the 7.3-kilometer track, one rail line will host trains with the other welcoming pedestrians. Bicycles and scooters will also be permitted on the pedestrian side.

Beginning from Sirkeci, pedestrians can embark on a nostalgic journey through historical landscapes, concluding their walk at Yedikule. The two-year project has involved the removal of rail tracks on the pedestrian side and the establishment of walkways. Stations, underpasses, overpasses, and new platforms have been meticulously renovated. A portion of the line will even feature an exhibition showcasing scenes from classic Yeşilçam – golden age films.

The ongoing project, known as the "Kazılçeşme – Sirkeci Urban Transportation and Recreation Oriented Transformation Project," is slated for completion by the end of this year. This development will also enable trains from Europe to reach Sirkeci. Instead of conventional passenger trains, "Sightseeing Trains" designed to offer passengers a breathtaking external view will be launched on this route.

Yalçın Eyigün, General Manager of Infrastructure Investments, visited the site. "We have prepared the infrastructure to accommodate international trains coming from Europe and intercity trains at Sirkeci. Picture a train arriving from Paris on one side of the line while an Istanbulite strolls from Yedikule to Sirkeci on the other. Not only this, we will also introduce 'glass excursion trains' inspired by the Alpine landscape," she said.