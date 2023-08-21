Tourists from across the globe are flocking to Istanbul's most iconic landmarks, the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and the Blue Mosque, to strike a pose that has taken social media by storm. This captivating phenomenon involves visitors feeding seagulls amid the breathtaking backdrop of these iconic landmarks, creating an enduring memory of their journey.

Approximately 2,000 tourists daily are captivated by this picturesque experience, drawn to a restaurant strategically positioned with an unobstructed view of Istanbul's monumental sites. Frequented by history enthusiasts and wanderers alike, this business has become a hub for seagull feeding and memory-making.

Cemil Çelik, the owner of the rooftop restaurant, recounted the serendipitous beginning: "A seagull joined me during my breakfast one morning. I decided to share some cheese with him. This simple act quickly became a daily ritual, which eventually attracted our curious patrons."

A tourist poses while feeding a seagull with the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque landscape, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2023. (IHA Photo)

Çelik revealed that the guests started to follow suit, extending food offerings to the seagulls while embracing the stunning panorama. "Around 2,000 individuals grace our restaurant every day to partake in this ritual and capture the moment through photographs," Çelik shared.

The allure of this trend has brought in a diverse stream of tourists, spanning the globe in search of an extraordinary experience. Mustafa Altuntaş, the restaurant's chef, articulated their mission, saying, "Our objective is to not only showcase the beauty of our nation but also offer our visitors an unparalleled hospitality experience."

A tourist poses while feeding a seagull in front of the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 21, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The trend's popularity owes much to the pervasive power of social media. A couple from Russia expressed their admiration, visiting the restaurant for the second time due to its online visibility. Similarly, a tourist hailing from Tunisia spoke of his fascination, revealing: "I learned Turkish from watching TV series and this place caught my eyes through a friend's photo. I brought my family here, and I am already recommending it to my friends. It's both thrilling and wonderful to commune with the seagulls."