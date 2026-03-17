Located along the Arnavutköy waterfront in Istanbul, Tevfikiye Mosque emerges as a distinguished example of 19th-century Ottoman religious architecture on the Bosporus.

The structure commands attention through its strategic coastal setting, layered historical context, and refined architectural character.

Commissioned during the reign of Sultan Mahmud II between 1832 and 1833, the mosque stands as a defining component of Arnavutköy’s historic shoreline identity.

Also known as Arnavutköy Mosque and Akıntıburnu Mosque, the structure is considered among the significant works marking the period when a Muslim population and religious architecture became more prominent in the area.

While there had previously been no notable Muslim settlement or religious structure in the neighborhood, the construction of a fountain during the reign of Sultan Selim III was followed by the building of Tevfikiye Mosque under Sultan Mahmud II.

Situated within a spacious courtyard along the Bosporus, the mosque features a rectangular plan and a single minaret. Despite its simple exterior, its integration with the coastal landscape reflects the historical development of Arnavutköy.

In this sense, Tevfikiye Mosque is not only a place of worship but also an architectural structure that reflects the transformation of Bosphorus coastal settlements during the Ottoman period.

Inside the mosque, elements reflecting the decorative and calligraphic style of the era stand out. Notably, a “Hilye-i HakanI” panel by the calligrapher Arapzade Sadullah Efendi is displayed, highlighting the building’s significance not only in architecture but also in the art of calligraphy.

A Hilye-i HakanI is a traditional Ottoman calligraphic composition that presents a written description of the Prophet Muhammad’s physical and moral attributes in an ornate artistic form, serving as a spiritual and aesthetic alternative to visual depiction.

Today, Tevfikiye Mosque continues to be recognized as one of the structures completing the historical identity of the Arnavutköy coastline, holding a distinct place in Istanbul’s late-period religious architectural heritage with its Bosphorus-facing location, simple design, and historical continuity.

Interior view of Tevfikiye Mosque’s prayer hall, featuring extensive Ottoman-era painted decorations, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

Resul Yelen, a faculty member in the Department of Turkish and Islamic Arts at Istanbul Medeniyet University, explained that the mosque is also referred to as Akıntıburnu Mosque due to its location.

He stated that the mosque was built between 1832 and 1838 during the reign of Sultan Mahmud II, adding, “Tevfikiye Mosque was constructed in the Arnavutköy neighborhood of Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district, overlooking the Bosphorus."

"It is believed to have been commissioned in 1832 in the name of Şehzade Tevfik, who is claimed to be a son of Mahmud II. While some sources suggest this, we do know for certain that it was built during Mahmud II’s reign. As it was constructed during the westernization period, it displays decorative features of that era,” he added.

Yelen explained that the structure was built in an elevated (fevkani) style, noting that its lower section originally housed boathouses, which have since been converted into shops.

He emphasized that its Bosporus-facing position gives the mosque strong aesthetic appeal, adding, “The structure has a rectangular plan, including the narthex. A stone minaret stands on a raised base at the eastern corner of the narthex, while a royal pavilion is located at the western corner.”

Yelen noted that stone was used on the exterior face of the building (façade) and wood in the roof, which is now covered with tiles.

Highlighting the decorative elements of the mosque, Yelen said, “When we look at the walls, especially the southern façade, the prayer niche indicating the direction of Mecca, we see that it directly faces the Bosphorus. This façade is articulated with pilasters, and above the prayer niche (Mihrab), there is a triangular pediment. These features are characteristic of the Ottoman westernization period.”

He added that both the narthex and the interior feature extensive wall paintings, “In the prayer hall, we see continuous painted decorations depicting columns and column capitals in the westernization style. The ceiling, being wooden, features a central ornamental medallion composed entirely of vegetal motifs.”

Yelen also noted that the mihrab is one of the prominent elements, “It is framed by pilasters and Ionic capitals. Inside the niche, there is a painted decoration creating a three-dimensional spatial effect through columns and arches.”

He added that recent restoration work revealed decorative elements on both the wooden pulpit and the preacher’s platform, noting that the mosque presents itself today as a modest and simple structure with a wooden gallery.