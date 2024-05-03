Adil Karaismailoğlu, the chairperson of Parliament's Public Works, Reconstruction, Transport and Tourism Committee, stated that the annual per capita traffic congestion in Istanbul causes a loss of 288 hours per person, adding that "The annual economic loss due to traffic congestion in Istanbul, where 8.5 million citizens actively travel, amounts to a staggering $10 billion (TL 323 billion)."

Karaismailoğlu made these remarks at the "4th International Smart Transportation Systems Summit" held at Hacettepe University Tunçalp Özgen Congress and Culture Center, where he delivered a presentation on smart transportation systems (STS).

Highlighting the significant advantages of STS for citizens, Karaismailoğlu emphasized that these systems facilitate life in cities.

He pointed out the necessity of prioritizing smart intersections and signaling projects over artistic structures in cities, noting that these initiatives provide a more sustainable solution to traffic problems.

Karaismailoğlu also mentioned the increasing number of vehicles in the country and how this affects traffic negatively, especially in large cities, emphasizing the importance of ensuring traffic safety.

Karaismailoğlu pointed out that the number of vehicles in Istanbul has reached 5.45 million, stating, "The increase in the number of vehicles will continue. It is necessary to make good planning. Public transportation efforts should be made to increase the share of rail systems in traffic. Different traffic models need to be implemented at key points; otherwise, life will become unbearable."

Highlighting that the average traffic congestion in Istanbul is around 64%, reaching up to 90% during peak hours, Karaismailoğlu emphasized: "Traffic congestion in Istanbul causes an annual loss of 288 hours per person. Due to traffic congestion, an extra $760 million worth of fuel is consumed annually. Improving public transportation in Istanbul is essential. We must provide service to the city with buses that do not get stuck in traffic. The most important duty of local governments is to establish and manage a safe public transportation system."

Karaismailoğlu also noted the need to develop systems that increase individual mobility in cities, emphasizing the importance of promoting vehicles like bicycles.

Addressing global factors shaping future transportation, Karaismailoğlu mentioned urbanization, sustainability, next-generation mobility and STS (Smart Transportation Systems).