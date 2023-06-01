The Interdisciplinary Brain Research Association (DABAD) at Nişantaşı University will host the second National Neuroscience and Medicine Conference 2023 with the participation of neurologists and medical experts on June 3-4 at the NeoTech campus in Istanbul.

The conference is expected to welcome some 217 delegates and dignitaries from all over the country to describe neuroscience as a perplexing amalgam bringing the experts in medicine, neurology, neurosurgery and neuroradiology on one podium.

The central theme of the congress this year is “Brain: The Unfinished Puzzle." The event will focus on the brain as a phenomenon that will be discussed in politics, education, health, technology and many other fields.

Experts will meet with the participants and speak on many issues related to education and ignorance, aging complexities, lack of focus and attention, memory loss and creativity.

The unknowns of the human brain, which has been the subject of many studies conducted by scientists for centuries, will be discussed at the event.