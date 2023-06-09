A cargo ship heading to France from Türkiye was threatened by "pirates" off the coast of Italy, according to the Italian Defense Ministry.

Italian special forces boarded the Turkish-flagged cargo ship Galata Seaways, which departed from Yalova after the crew was threatened, the ministry said.

Marines dropped onto the vessel from helicopters after a number of "stowaways" used knives to threaten the crew, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told reporters.

Crosetto told reporters that there were 15 migrants on board the ship, including two or three individuals with arms. They abducted the 22-member Turkish crew and took control of the ship, he said.

Some 15 stowaways had boarded the ship in Turkey, in the hope of reaching Europe, but were discovered by the crew, the Repubblica daily said.

"The migrants tried to take some of the crew hostage inside the bridge," ANSA news agency said.

The drama unfolded as the ship – some 200 meters long and 20 meters wide – was sailing in Italian waters, near the island of Ischia.

The captain managed to radio for help, sending an urgent request to Ankara, which then alerted the Italian authorities, according to reports.

After special forces stormed the ship, some of the stowaways were arrested but others "barricaded themselves in the depths of the hold," the Repubblica said.

"The ship is very big and it is not difficult to hide," Minister Crosetto told a television show.

"When they heard the helicopter, (some of the stowaways) ran, then probably tried to escape by sea in the dark," he said.

"However, the ship is surrounded. We will see in the next few hours... who the pirates are and what they wanted to do," he said.

Italy's marines "had to take control of the ship, and they did so in a very short time," he said, adding that the crew was safe.

Coast guard and financial police boats were also involved in the operation, the Italian ministry said.

The cargo ship was escorted towards Naples and anchored just outside the port, where there was a heavy police presence, local media reported.