Türkiye continues to grapple with a series of wildfires that have erupted across various regions, severely impacting forested areas and threatening residential zones.

As of Friday, Türkiye has experienced a total of 47 fires, with ongoing efforts to contain the remaining 17, according to the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumaklı.

Among the hardest-hit areas are Izmir and surrounding provinces, where fires have reached residential areas and caused significant damage.

In Izmir, the situation is particularly dire, with fires raging in multiple districts, including Karşıyaka, Bayraklı and Çiğli. The wildfires, which began earlier this week, have spread rapidly due to strong winds, causing widespread destruction.

The fire in Karşıyaka has been especially devastating, spreading from forested areas to a multistory condominium complex, leading to evacuations and severe damage. The fire, which has been ongoing for over 24 hours, reached a ten-story residential building, with the flames visible on footage.

The fire damaged houses and 30 stores in the Karşıyaka industrial zone. Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay reported that residents were evacuated to safe areas, and hundreds of firefighters are struggling to extinguish the blaze.

In Bayındır, another district in Izmir, a fire that broke out in scrubland and olive grove area near Elifli Mahallesi has also been challenging to contain. The fire, which spread due to strong winds, advanced toward the Furunlu Mahallesi, causing concern among residents.

Teams from the regional forestry directorate and local fire departments were immediately dispatched to the scene, and efforts to control the fire continue.

In Izmir's Menderes district, efforts to tackle the forest fire are being carried out both from the air and the ground. The response includes six aircraft, five helicopters, 18 water tankers, seven water supply trucks, a bulldozer, and ground crew, all working to extinguish the blaze.

Minister Yumaklı traveled from Ankara to oversee firefighting efforts in Izmir, noting that the rapid spread of the fire has made operations challenging. Ground teams have been working intensely, but strong winds have complicated their efforts.

Yumaklı reported on Saturday that the intensity of the forest fire in Izmir's Menderes district has been reduced, and there is no immediate threat to the city. He noted that 69 of the wildfires across Türkiye have been brought under control, while six remain active.

Yumaklı also mentioned that the fires in Izmir's Karşıyaka district were likely caused by a campfire from picnickers and highlighted that no lives have been lost despite the unpredictable winds. He called for continued caution and vigilance until mid-September, as the high-alert period remains in effect.

The Presidential Communications Directorate highlighted the coordinated efforts of various agencies, including forest teams, local municipalities, police, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and gendarmerie personnel, all of whom are contributing to the firefighting efforts with their vehicles.

Roads leading to the affected zones have been closed, with gendarmerie and police enforcing security measures to ensure public safety.

As the wind subsided in the afternoon, helicopters and planes resumed operations, focusing on dropping water on the areas where the flames were most concentrated.

Despite these efforts, the fire continues to burn in forested areas within the boundaries of Karşıyaka, Bayraklı, and Çiğli districts, affecting both residential areas and industrial sites.

The wildfires in Izmir are part of a broader crisis affecting multiple regions in Türkiye. In Aydın's Bozdoğan district, a forest fire that broke out in Alhisar Mahallesi has been raging for over 30 hours.

Firefighters, including night-vision-equipped helicopters, have been working tirelessly to control the blaze. Ground teams have concentrated their efforts in the Hışımlar, Güre, and Yeşilköy neighborhoods, attempting to prevent the fire from spreading further by creating firebreaks.

In Bolu's Göynük district, another significant forest fire has been burning for days. The fire, which began in the Bekirfakılar village area, has been particularly challenging due to the rugged terrain and strong winds. A large contingent of 1,357 personnel, including volunteers and teams from surrounding provinces, is involved in the firefighting efforts.

In Muğla's Bodrum district, a fire that broke out in the Gündoğan neighborhood was successfully brought under control after a significant effort. The fire, which affected approximately 5 acres (2.02 hectares) of forested land, was reported by locals who saw smoke rising from the area. Teams quickly responded, and with the help of local volunteers and civil society organizations, the fire was contained before it could cause more extensive damage.

Türkiye has received international support in its battle against these devastating wildfires. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a message of gratitude to Azerbaijan for its valuable assistance in the firefighting efforts. Azerbaijan has provided a firefighting plane to help contain the blazes, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the two countries. Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ilham Aliyev discussed the situation in a phone call, with Aliyev expressing his solidarity with Türkiye.

The General Directorate of Forestry has urged the public to refrain from lighting fires outdoors for the next 10 days, as the hot and dry conditions increase the likelihood of wildfires.