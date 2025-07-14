In commemoration of July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, through its International Media Coordination Office, is organizing an extensive media program from July 14 to 18, 2025. The program will take place in both Ankara and Istanbul and aims to reinforce the nation’s collective memory and unity surrounding the coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

A total of 200 journalists will participate in the program, including 81 local media representatives from each of Türkiye’s provinces and 120 international journalists invited from 41 countries around the world. This diverse group will engage in a series of events designed to honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives and to emphasize the enduring resilience and solidarity of the Turkish people.

The program highlights the unwavering determination of Türkiye’s citizens in preventing the coup attempt orchestrated by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ). Organizers aim to provide both domestic and international media representatives with a comprehensive narrative, not only of the coup attempt itself but also of Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to protect its democratic future.

In Ankara, the journalists will visit key symbolic locations, including the Presidential Complex, the 15 July Democracy Museum and Parliament. These visits are intended to deepen understanding of Türkiye’s democratic institutions and the sacrifices made to preserve them.

In Istanbul, the itinerary includes stops at the July 15 Memory Museum and the Istanbul Governor's Office, along with a series of briefing sessions. These events will provide further context and detailed insights into the significance of July 15 and the broader efforts to sustain democracy in Türkiye.