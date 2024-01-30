In the aftermath of the earthquakes that shook Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, Türkiye's Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) has been at the forefront of relief efforts, intensifying its work in the region. Over the past year, KADEM has reached out to more than 10,000 women affected by the disaster, providing essential support and assistance.

Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu, the chairperson of the board of directors at KADEM, shared insights during a visit to the Women's Support Center established by the foundation in Kahramanmaraş province. She emphasized the magnitude of the earthquakes, noting that they ranked among the world's most significant disasters, leaving the nation in mourning with over 50,000 lives lost.

Gümrükçüoğlu highlighted KADEM's commitment to the affected region, delivering more than TL 12 million ($395,233) in in-kind aid over the past year. The foundation's management, representatives and volunteers made multiple visits to the region to assess needs and provide hands-on support.

With representatives in 55 provinces, KADEM mobilized volunteers to aid and support all victimized women on the ground. The Women's Support Center, established by KADEM, played a pivotal role in addressing the diverse needs of affected women, including pregnant women, those who recently gave birth and breastfeeding mothers with young babies.

Gümrükçüoğlu stressed the importance of recognizing the unique challenges faced by women, children and the elderly during disasters, emphasizing that their needs are distinct. The foundation established a center dedicated to identifying and addressing the specific needs of those in distress.

Over a year, KADEM reached more than 10,000 women in Kahramanmaraş, offering courses and workshops tailored to their preferences.

She shared that, beyond legal assistance, the foundation collaborated with the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) to provide moral support. Women's Support Centers were established in Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, Adıyaman and Malatya.

Looking ahead to 2024, Gümrükçüoğlu expressed KADEM's commitment to increase the budget allocation further, expand the number of volunteers and personnel, and continue their mission of supporting the well-being of women in earthquake-affected regions.

Gümrükçüoğlu expressed that numerous men residing in container cities have conveyed positive changes, mentioning, "After KADEM, our spouses are smiling more and the children are happier."

She affirmed the veracity of these statements and pledged ongoing support for women impacted by the earthquake, standing in solidarity with them.

Highlighting the dedicated efforts of KADEM representatives and volunteers in the earthquake-stricken region, Gümrükçüoğlu commended their unwavering commitment. She noted the eagerness of volunteers to actively participate in relief efforts, emphasizing their collective response of "When can I go?" underscoring their genuine dedication to assisting.

Gümrükçüoğlu also outlined KADEM's plans for the upcoming month of Ramadan, recalling the organization's efforts during the previous Ramadan. She detailed how they adorned and illuminated tents in Kahramanmaraş and other provinces, aiming to imbue the earthquake victims with the spirit of Ramadan.

She acknowledged the significance of Ramadan in these lands, characterized by hospitality and communal gatherings for iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast. Despite the challenges faced by those in the earthquake zone, KADEM sought to bring the essence of Ramadan to them by providing food and supplies.

The KADEM chairperson shared that last year, they organized festive events with traditional games, sherbet vendors and cotton candy during Ramadan, creating a fair-like atmosphere. She pledged to continue these efforts, ensuring that the earthquake victims, especially the women and children, can participate in the Ramadan ambiance.