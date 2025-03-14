The Women and Democracy Association (KADEM) brought together women leaders at an iftar event in New York as part of the 69th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) on March 14.

The iftar, held at the Turkish House (Türkevi), was attended by Türkiye’s Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the U.N. Ahmed Yıldız, New York Consul General Muhittin Ahmed Yazal, KADEM Chairperson Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu, Women 20 (W20) delegates and numerous representatives from Turkish and international women's organizations.

Speaking at the iftar event titled "Let's Connect, Empower, and Grow!" Gümrükçüoğlu emphasized that the gathering was held in honor of W20’s 10th anniversary and expressed pride in celebrating South Africa’s leadership of W20 this year.

She highlighted KADEM’s contributions, along with the Women Entrepreneurs Association of Türkiye (KAGIDER) and the Turkish Businesswomen Association (TIKAD), in transforming the W20 Summit in Türkiye into a permanent and robust platform. She also noted that since 2015, they have participated in the W20 Summit each year, supporting initiatives aimed at increasing women's participation in social and economic life.

Recalling Türkiye’s key role in shaping the W20 platform, Gümrükçüoğlu stated, “On this occasion, I would like to emphasize Türkiye’s leadership in the formation of W20, particularly the determined vision of our president.”

She also stressed that in a rapidly changing world, W20 must develop new road maps that address the complex nature of women’s rights and reaffirmed KADEM’s commitment as one of the strongest advocates of this mission.

New York Consul General Yazal expressed his happiness in hosting the event and witnessing the achievements of women in various fields.

Representatives from KAGIDER and TIKAD also spoke at the event, sharing their efforts to strengthen the economic and social status of Turkish women.

As a G-20 engagement group, W20 aims to develop policies that empower women worldwide. For the past 10 years, women representatives from G-20 countries have collaborated on joint initiatives, with KADEM, KAGIDER and TIKAD representing Türkiye in this group.