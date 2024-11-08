The 6th International Women and Justice Summit, themed "Artificial Intelligence and Women," has officially started today at Haliç University in Istanbul, Türkiye. The opening ceremony was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdoğan, Family and Social Affairs Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and various state officials.

The summit, organized by the Foundation for Women and Democracy (KADEM), will take place over two days, from Nov. 8-9. It gathers experts, academics and researchers from around the world to explore how artificial intelligence can shape a fairer and safer future for women. Discussions will focus on the challenges women face in the digital world and how AI can be harnessed to address these issues.

KADEM Board Chair Saliha Okur Gümrükçüoğlu opened the event with a speech highlighting AI's profound impact across various sectors, from health care to politics. She posed vital questions about the ongoing transformation, asking, "How is this change unfolding, and how does this new digital world perceive women, who have often been overlooked? Who is instilling in AI the fundamental values of women's rights, equal opportunity and justice, and what criteria are guiding this process?"

Gümrükçüoğlu stressed the importance of these questions and called for a focused discussion on the opportunities, challenges and implications AI presents for women.

Following her speech, Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş addressed the risks of rapid technological advancements. She warned, "If misused, technology increases the likelihood of new forms of violence emerging." The minister reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to ensuring technology and AI are used to protect and enhance human life.

Minister Göktaş also highlighted the growing role of women in shaping Türkiye’s future. "Today, women are empowering Türkiye by contributing to the country’s strong future. We believe that women’s active involvement in artificial intelligence and technology will accelerate Türkiye’s development in an increasingly digital world."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his speech, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to eliminating discrimination against women and promoting equal opportunities. He stressed the importance of addressing how digitalization and artificial intelligence impact social justice, particularly for women.

President Erdoğan remarked on the progress Türkiye has made over the past two decades to overcome social divisions and restrictions, specifically citing the end of discrimination based on whether women wore headscarves or not.

He stated, "In the past, whether or not a woman wore a headscarf was a reason for division and restriction. Today, however, Türkiye has become a country where everyone has the freedom to express themselves."

Erdoğan highlighted that Türkiye had transitioned from a nation burdened by restrictions and pressures to a society that upholds freedom, equality and justice. He pointed to key achievements, including legal reforms, enhanced support systems, and measures aimed at bolstering women’s roles in the workforce and society, saying, “With the reforms we’ve implemented, the new Türkiye stands as a country of equality and justice, where both men and women benefit from the same rights.”

Erdoğan acknowledged the difficulties encountered in these reforms, noting consistent opposition from sectors resistant to change. He remarked, “Some circles, particularly those who had been benefiting from the old system, were opposed to this change. Despite their resistance, we have made great strides in creating a fairer society for women.”

He referred to Türkiye's constitutional amendments and policy initiatives aimed at establishing positive discrimination in favor of women, particularly in education and employment. “With the changes we’ve made, we’ve seen the number of women in the workforce increase significantly, and we are aiming for women’s labor force participation to reach 40% by 2028.”

He criticized the ways in which digitalization tends to prioritize appearances and consumer behavior over individuals' personal contributions, saying, "In today’s digitalized world, we see that the importance of a person’s true identity and contributions is often overshadowed by their outward appearance and materialistic values."

He expressed concerns over the growing influence of artificial intelligence in reinforcing existing inequalities, particularly for women, who often face biases encoded into AI algorithms. He stated, "Artificial intelligence systems, which are still far from being neutral, unfortunately amplify existing biases, especially against women. This is something we must address, as we can’t allow AI to perpetuate discrimination."

Erdoğan called for universal regulatory frameworks to prevent digital systems from perpetuating injustices, advocating for inclusive standards in AI algorithms that account for marginalized groups. He stressed, "We must establish global standards that ensure AI does not exclude certain groups and that it can be used in a way that benefits all of humanity, without discrimination."

Erdoğan turned his attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasizing Türkiye’s dedication to supporting Palestinian civilians. He said, "Türkiye will continue to stand by the people of Gaza in their struggle for justice and peace."

Citing the high toll on women and children in the Gaza conflict, Erdoğan condemned the attacks as a form of systematic violence against vulnerable populations. He declared, "The brutal attacks in Gaza are a form of systematic violence against women and children, and we will not remain silent in the face of such inhuman acts."

Reflecting on Türkiye's history of standing with oppressed peoples, Erdoğan described Gaza’s resilient women as symbols of courage, likening them to Türkiye's historic heroines who fought for their country. He remarked, "The women of Gaza are the modern-day heroines, just like the women in our history who fought for the independence and sovereignty of our country."

Erdoğan urged the international community to remember the victims of Gaza and to act to end the hostilities, stating, "It is time for the international community to take a stand and work toward ending this violence. We will continue to push for a peaceful resolution to this crisis."