Some 3,000 survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquakes moved to their temporary homes in the "Kalyon Containter City" established by Kalyon Holding in the Islahiye district of Gaziantep, one of the most damaged areas by the earthquakes.

The container city, which started to be built after the earthquake, was completed within 10 days and now hosts 3,000 earthquake victims. The city is established on a 52,000-square-meter (559,725-square-foot) area, with facilities including a kindergarten, primary and secondary school, children's playground, grocery markets, library, laundry, kitchen, prayer room and other facilities. In addition, water purification devices are also installed to contribute to the environment by reducing the number of furnaces and PVC waste.

In addition, teams of psychologists and doctors help earthquake victims with psychological support. Victims of every age are given courses in many fields, from morning walks to speaking clubs, from movie screenings to game hours and various activities for children.

Ejder Demir, the project manager of the container city, informed us that solar plants meet the energy needs of the container city.