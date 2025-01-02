In Van, in eastern Türkiye, keys to newly built homes for 51 widows were handed over to the rightful owners in a ceremony organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Family and Social Services and the Provincial Governor's Office.

During the key handover ceremony in the Kevenli neighborhood, Van Governor Ozan Balcı expressed his happiness about using the state's resources for those in need. He stated: "We are pleased to use state resources for those in need. Today, we came together for a good cause. As a state, we stand by everyone who needs help. With the instructions of our President, the support of the Ministry of Family and Social Services, and local resources, we have delivered 51 houses to women in need who have lost their husbands. We are grateful to our president for instructing us to build these houses to help the women. I thank the ministry and everyone who contributed. Each apartment is about 100 square meters. We have connected natural gas. We have visited the homes, and they look very nice."

Balcı emphasized the family-like atmosphere in the city, saying: "Here, everyone lives like a family. When there is a problem, we all feel sad and concerned. We work hard to solve the problems. It is essential for us that people's pots are boiling and their stoves are heating. We will continue to stand by those in need. We use all of our state's resources for our citizens. We will continue to be a remedy for people's problems."

Shahnaz Akdağ, a mother of three, shared that she lost her husband six years ago and was renting a house, paying TL 7,000 ($198) in rent. She said: "I am so happy that we got a new home. Words cannot express how I feel. We are very joyful. May God bless our government."