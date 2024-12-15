Kilitbahir Castle, one of the fortresses built by Fatih Sultan Mehmed after the conquest of Istanbul on both sides of the Dardanelles, is located in the western part of Türkiye, in Çanakkale province, on the European side. The castle, which has served as a museum for the past six years, is planned to reopen to visitors after repairs in the first month next year.

Kilitbahir Castle was built in 1462 by Yakup Bey, the governor of Gallipoli, under the supervision of the well-known architect Muslihiddin of the time to prevent European states from aiding the Byzantine Empire.

The castle has been serving as a museum since 2018, and restoration work began on Oct. 1 under the supervision of the Gallipoli Historical Peninsula Directorate of the Gallipoli Campaign.

As part of the restoration, plants growing on the surface of the castle walls and upper walkways were removed using mechanical and chemical methods, and poor-quality mortar and joint repairs on the original materials were cleaned.

The wooden stairs at the entrance of the main tower (A courtyard), the wooden walkway in front of the main tower, and the wooden transition stairs in the inner courtyard were renovated in the 562-year-old castle, built with well-cut stones and rubble masonry in 120 days, where deterioration and decay were detected.

The missing parts of the wooden stairs inside the main tower will be completed, and the decayed balusters will be replaced. The wooden bridges in the ditch area around the castle, which have seen deterioration, will also be repaired.

The restoration of the stone wall exposed after cleaning in the seven-story castle, which has a bird's-eye view of a "three-leaf clover" shape, is still ongoing.

Ismail Kaşdemir, the President of the Gallipoli Historical Peninsula Directorate of the Gallipoli Campaign, told Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that Kilitbahir Castle is one of the most visited sites in the Historical Area and is a significant monument of Fatih Sultan Mehmed, a guardian of the Dardanelles, and a witness to the Gallipoli Campaign.

Kaşdemir stated that Kilitbahir Castle Museum is a living history museum that attracts many visitors with its exhibits, design, and architectural shape. "When you enter, you feel the spirit of Gallipoli, and it is like a time tunnel," he added.

He explained that the natural conditions of the Dardanelles increased the wear and tear on the castle. Particularly, the growth of plants on the Yellow Tower and inside the main tower, along with the deterioration of its mortar, led the Directorate to undertake restoration. "We quickly prepared our restoration project, and we are carrying out improvement works," Kaşdemir said.

Kaşdemir also mentioned that there were some malfunctions in the digital systems of the castle and that they started an overall renovation project.

If everything goes as planned, Kaşdemir stated that they aim to reopen the castle museum to visitors soon. "For us, it is important to preserve the originality of historical sites and protect their structure while also ensuring the safety of our visitors," he said. "By the beginning of 2025, Kilitbahir Castle will be open to visitors once again, just as it was before. Our visitors will have the opportunity to understand better the great spirit that made Gallipoli impassable."

Kaşdemir described these historic sites as the heritage of the ancestors and the witnesses of history, saying, "These monuments, which contain the footprints and memories of Mehmetçi, will continue to stand tall for hundreds, even thousands, of years, as living witnesses of history, guarding the Dardanelles and embracing visitors, while bringing the spirit of Gallipoli to life."

He concluded by saying, "We hope that the Gallipoli Historical Area will continue to be one of the largest open-air museums in the world, a meeting point where people from all over the world come together."