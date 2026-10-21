Kızılay Mineral Water, part of the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay), is marking its 100th anniversary with a documentary exploring its deep-rooted history and a century of service to society.

Narrated by Turkish journalist Cüneyt Özdemir, the documentary traces the story back to 1926, when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding leader of the Republic of Türkiye, granted the operating concession for Karahisar Mineral Water to the Hilal-i Ahmer Society, the predecessor of Kızılay.

Drawing on archival documents and historical records, the production chronicles Kızılay Mineral Water’s century-long journey through historians’ assessments, employees’ accounts and perspectives from institutional representatives.

The story of Kızılay Mineral Water is rooted in the history of Afyonkarahisar, which dates back to the Phrygians. The region, known for its mineral-rich waters for centuries, has a long history of using its natural resources for the public good, including during the Ottoman era.

In the late 19th century, the operating concession for Karahisar Mineral Water, which contributed to educational activities, was granted during the reign of Sultan Abdulhamid II to Hamidiye (Şişli) Etfal Hospital, helping cover the hospital’s expenses.

The mineral water took on a new significance in the early years of the Turkish Republic. On Oct. 17, 1926, a decree signed by Atatürk transferred the operating concession for Karahisar Mineral Water to the Hilal-i Ahmer Society, with the proceeds intended to fund humanitarian aid activities.

The decision turned Afyonkarahisar’s natural wealth into a resource serving the public good across generations.

The documentary follows this historical journey from the early years of the republic to the present, highlighting changes in production processes, the company’s current manufacturing capacity and its future goals under Kızılay İçecek, the Turkish Red Crescent’s beverage business.

With annual production of approximately 2 billion bottles and exports to 26 countries, Kızılay İçecek is preparing for its second century through new investments, technologies and products.