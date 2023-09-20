A Kosovan couple, Fisnik and Fatbardha Qafleshi, has extended their profound gratitude to Türkiye for the life-saving medical intervention that saved their 17-month-old daughter, Forta.

Born with her internal organs located outside her abdominal cavity, Forta underwent three intricate surgeries within a month, ultimately restoring her health. The remarkable journey of healing took place at Ege University Children's Hospital in Izmir.

Forta's medical condition required immediate and specialized attention. Following initial treatment in Kosovo, doctors advised her parents to visit Ege University's Children Hospital, where the necessary expertise and resources were readily available.

Under the care of the professor. Dr. Orkan Ergün, a faculty member of the Department of Pediatric Surgery, Forta embarked on a transformative medical journey. Over the course of approximately one month, she underwent three separate surgeries, each of which played a crucial role in her recovery.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ergün emphasized the rarity of infants born with external organs and the ongoing risk to their lives. He explained the necessity of staging the surgeries due to the complexity of the condition, saying: "It is not possible to relocate all the organs into the abdomen in a single procedure. We had to perform three subsequent surgeries. Creating space within the abdomen takes time to prevent life-threatening pressure buildup. First, we placed a patch to gradually expand the abdomen. Subsequently, we removed the patch and closed the abdomen, carefully placing the organs inside. Forta will continue to receive follow-up care for the next couple of years."

Kosovon Forta is seen with her mother after her abdominal surgeries at the Aegean University Children's Hospital, Izmir, Türkiye, Sept. 20, 2023. (AA Photo)

Expressing their profound gratitude, Forta's father Qafleshi, thanked Türkiye and its dedicated medical professionals for restoring his daughter's health. He emphasized that such intricate surgeries were not feasible in Kosovo and shared their joy at witnessing Forta's smile once more.

"It was a miracle for us to see her smiling. We will return to our country with a smile on our face," he said.

Forta's mother Qafleshi, also voiced her appreciation for Turkish doctors, expressing her initial fears and the immense relief brought by their expertise, which gave their child a second chance at life.

Ege University Rector professor. Dr. Necdet Budak acknowledged the exceptional dedication of all doctors and hospital staff involved in Forta's treatment. He underscored Ege University's commitment to offering world-class medical care and thanked the dedicated medical professionals for their unwavering efforts.

Budak further noted that Ege University frequently treats patients from various countries worldwide and highlighted the institution's advanced medical equipment and expert medical staff, who continuously contribute to groundbreaking surgeries and scientific research.