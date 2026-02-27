Kyrgyzstan has appointed 44-year-old Damirbek Osmonov, who completed his medical education in Türkiye, as the new health minister.

The presidential decree removed former Health Minister Kanibek Dosmambetov from office. Osmonov, previously chief physician at a private clinic in Bishkek, graduated from Hacettepe University in Ankara and completed his specialist training in Istanbul, according to Presidential Information Policy Department head Dayirbek Orunbekov.

Dosmambetov, who had served since Dec. 2, 2025, and previously headed the Jalal-Abad Regional Directorate of the State Committee for National Security, was dismissed following the circulation of a social media audio recording.

The recording reportedly captured a conversation between Deputy Cabinet Chair and Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Food Industry Bakyt Torobayev and his nephew, former parliamentarian Erkin Torobayev, in which Dosmambetov was mentioned.

Following these developments, both Dosmambetov and Torobayev were removed from their posts, clearing the way for Osmonov’s appointment.

Founded in 1967 in Ankara, Hacettepe University is widely regarded as one of Türkiye’s top medical institutions. The university is known for its rigorous medical curriculum, state-of-the-art research facilities and comprehensive clinical training programs, attracting students from around the world.