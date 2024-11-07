In Seferihisar, a district in Izmir, western Türkiye, women involved in the local theater group discover a newfound sense of confidence and social interaction through the power of art. The Ürkmez Women's Theater, part of Izmir Metropolitan Municipality's Village Theaters, provides a platform for individuals from all age groups to come together and share in the cultural experience of theater.

One of the standout members is 75-year-old Ayşe Duruk from Ulamış, located in the rural part of Izmir, western Türkiye. She participates alongside her daughter and granddaughter in the theater group. Reflecting on her transformation, Duruk recalls how, in the past, she was too shy to walk past the village coffeehouse.

"Before, I hesitated to pass by the coffeehouse because it was considered inappropriate. But since joining the theater, I have performed there. People recognize me and greet me with respect. I have gained confidence. I used to be more reserved," she shared.

Duruk, who used to work in the fields, now balances her time between making handmade knitting products for charity and rehearsing with the theater group. Her love for the craft, she says, continues to grow. "When the theater came to our village, I was one of the first to join. I said, 'Let me go and see,' and here I am, even though I use a cane now."

For 85-year-old Müjgan Hasdemir, who lost her husband five months ago after 65 years of marriage, the theater became a means of rediscovering herself. "After losing my husband, I felt a sense of emptiness. I first joined Turkish Classical Music courses and heard about the theater. I’ve been acting for ten years, which has broadened my horizons. I feel younger. Last week, the theater surprised me with a celebration for my 85th birthday," she said.

74-year-old Emine Kır, who lives in Yelki, has found healing in the theater after personal hardships, including the loss of her child and a stroke. "I thought I couldn't do it due to my sadness, but after meeting the instructors, I joined the group. I've been here for three years now, and my health has improved. I feel 25 years old again. I may not be literate, but I prepare for my roles myself," she shared.

Gülay Erdoğan, 59, was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, and after a 47-day stay in the intensive care unit, she joined the theater group. "Theater helped me recover. It gave me strength when I needed it the most," she explained.

Tezcan Alkut, an 81-year-old male actor from Ürkmez, joined the group in 2017 after battling cancer. "Theater was my youth's passion, and I found it again here in Ürkmez. It’s become my therapy," he said.

The Village Theater General Art Coordinator, Vedat Murat Güzel, emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for everyone. "We don’t have auditions; we believe everyone has a place on stage. These plays are not just performances but a form of therapy for the participants. They bring out personal growth, increase awareness and provide role models for others. It's an inclusive activity that strengthens the community," he said.

The theater group focuses on bringing women's stories to the stage. Güzel shared, "We select plays that address women’s issues, and we strive to be the voice of women. It’s gratifying to see the impact of our work and the personal growth it triggers in the actors. They find their voice through theater and become more courageous in speaking up."