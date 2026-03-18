Muslims in Türkiye will observe the final iftar of Ramadan in Çanakkale, marking the conclusion of one of the most spiritually significant periods in the Islamic calendar.

On the last day of Ramadan, the first imsak will occur in Iğdır, eastern Türkiye, at 4:39 a.m., with the first iftar also in Iğdır at 6:21 p.m.

In Izmir, western, and Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye, the final imsak will be at 5:49 a.m., and the last iftar will take place in Çanakkale at 7:32 p.m. The duration of fasting will vary across the country, with Sinop, northern Türkiye, experiencing the longest fast at 13 hours and 46 minutes, while southern cities, including Mardin, Şanlıurfa, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Osmaniye, Hatay, Adana, Karaman, Mersin and Antalya will observe the shortest fasts of approximately 13 hours and 38 minutes.

According to religious authorities, the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal, and thus the start of Eid al-Fitr, will be visible from central Asia. Since the moon can be observed simultaneously in many regions, most of the Islamic world is expected to celebrate the festival on Friday, March 20.

In Türkiye, Ramadan will conclude after 29 days, with Eid al-Fitr celebrations commencing the following day.