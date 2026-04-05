The number of registered lawyers in Türkiye has grown significantly since 2020, increasing by 63,348 to reach a total of 206,678.

Every year on April 5, Türkiye observes Lawyers’ Day to honor defense representatives who play a critical role in upholding justice, the rule of law, and the protection of legal rights.

According to the Attorneyship Law, lawyers are a foundational component of the judiciary, representing independent defense and contributing to the regulation of legal relations, the resolution of disputes in a fair and just manner, and the full application of legal norms at every stage.

Data from the official website of the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (TBB) shows that the number of lawyers, which was 143,330 on Dec. 31, 2020, increased by 63,348 by Dec. 31, 2025. This represents a 44% rise over five years. Of the total, 51.6% are male and 48.4% are female.

Approximately half of Türkiye’s registered lawyers practice in the bar associations of Istanbul and Ankara. In Istanbul, a total of 71,442 lawyers are registered, with 67,463 under the Istanbul Bar Association and 3,979 under the Istanbul Second Bar Association.

In Ankara, 29,284 lawyers are registered, with 26,206 under the Ankara Bar Association and 3,078 under Ankara 2nd Bar Association. Other significant bar associations include Izmir with 14,300 lawyers, Antalya with 8,038, Bursa with 6,544, Adana with 5,020, Konya with 4,239, Mersin with 3,915, Diyarbakır with 2,596, and Trabzon with 1,128 lawyers.

Ankara Second Bar Association President Gökhan Ağdemir spoke on the occasion of Lawyers’ Day, highlighting that the bar was established four years ago and has actively addressed the challenges facing lawyers.

Ağdemir noted that when he ran for bar presidency, he announced five key projects, including the ACEP (Integration of Smart Technologies into Penal Institutions) project, which has now been implemented.

ACEP enables lawyers across Türkiye to hold secure video meetings with detainees and convicts.

Ağdemir explained, “About a year ago, we initiated this work with the General Directorate of Prisons and Detention Houses and the Ministry of Justice. The final stage was completed and announced last week by Minister Akın Gürlek. The first testing phase of the ACEP was conducted with members of the Ankara Second Bar Association. It has become a system that all our colleagues can accept and use.”

Ağdemir also emphasized that trainee lawyers are not formally recognized as students or full lawyers, highlighting issues with salaries and office arrangements. He stated that they have conveyed these concerns to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Justice Minister Akın Gürlek.