A lenticular cloud, in the shape of a hat, has formed on the snowy summit of Mount Ağrı, Türkiye’s highest peak, following widespread snowfall across the country. Standing at an elevation of 5,137 meters, Mount Ağrı is now covered in a white blanket from its peak to its foothills.

This unique cloud formation, commonly called a “hat” by locals, envelops the summit of the mountain, which is located on the borders of Iran, Nakhchivan and Armenia. The cloud phenomenon is visible in these neighboring countries. It has attracted the attention of both amateur and professional photographers, as well as the general public, who captured the spectacle using their mobile phones.

Lenticular clouds are formed when strong air currents encounter obstacles such as mountains or hills. If the humidity in the air is sufficiently high, during upward and downward air movements, pressure and temperature changes cause water vapor to condense and then evaporate again, resulting in the formation of lens-shaped clouds.

This is not the first time such a cloud has been observed in Türkiye recently. Just last Wednesday, a lenticular cloud was spotted in the provinces of Antalya and Artvin.

Dr. Doğuşhan Kılıç, a Turkish scientist specializing in atmospheric science and conducting research in the field in the U.K. at Manchester University and the National Center for Atmospheric Sciences, commented on the atmospheric event in Antalya. He identified the lenticular cloud, scientifically known as altocumulus lenticularis.

Kılıç explained that lenticular clouds are formed due to the undulating motion of the air caused by the topography (mountain peaks). "They form at higher altitudes as a result of the condensation of water vapor. Because they resemble lenses stacked on top of each other, they are called 'lenticular clouds.'"

“They are mostly observed in the troposphere, the lowest layer of the atmosphere and can be seen worldwide, resembling cups when viewed from a distance. Due to their association with turbulence and descending air currents in aviation, pilots tend to avoid flying at the altitudes and locations where these clouds form for safe flight.”

The appearance of this cloud formation adds another dimension to the natural wonders of Türkiye, attracting both scientific interest and awe from the public.