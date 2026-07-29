Life expectancy at birth in Türkiye was estimated at 78.5 years, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) in its Life Tables, 2023-2025 report.

The figure increased from 78.1 years in the 2022-2024 period, reflecting a continued improvement in the country's average lifespan.

Women continue to outlive men in Türkiye, life expectancy at birth was calculated at 81.1 years for women and 75.9 years for men, meaning women are expected to live 5.2 years longer on average.

The report also provides estimates for people at different stages of life. A person aged 15 is expected to live another 64.7 years on average, including 67.3 years for women and 62.1 years for men.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old in Türkiye is expected to live an average of 50.3 more years, with women expected to live 52.7 more years and men 47.8 more years, leaving a 4.9-year gap between the sexes.

For those aged 50, the average remaining life expectancy was estimated at 31.3 years, including 33.4 years for women and 29 years for men.

A person who reaches the age of 65 is expected to live another 18.4 years on average. Remaining life expectancy was 20 years for women and 16.7 years for men, indicating that women aged 65 are expected to live 3.3 years longer than men.

The data also highlighted a clear relationship between education and longevity. At every age, people with lower levels of education had shorter expected lifespans, while higher educational attainment was associated with longer life expectancy.

Among 30-year-olds, the difference in life expectancy between those with below-secondary education and those with higher education reached 5.1 years for men and 4.6 years for women, suggesting education plays a significant role in long-term health outcomes.

TurkStat also measured healthy life expectancy, defined as the number of years a person is expected to live without health problems that limit daily activities.

Healthy life expectancy at birth was estimated at 58 years. Men were expected to spend 59.1 years in good health, compared with 56.9 years for women, meaning men are projected to enjoy 2.2 more healthy years on average despite having a shorter overall life expectancy.