In the linden forests of Karacabey district in Bursa, northwestern Türkiye, the harvest continues with expectations that this year’s yield will reach 1 ton, a significant rise from last year’s 100-150 kilograms.

Locals begin the harvest early in the morning and continue throughout the day, working amid the fragrant aroma of the linden flowers. Families go together to the forest, first cutting down the branches of the linden trees.

The flowers and leaves are then separated from the branches and left to dry. The dried linden is sent from Bursa to all parts of Türkiye through traders.

Şenol Kuş, head of Boğazköy neighborhood and president of the Agricultural Development Cooperative, said that this year’s harvest has been productive.

Kuş emphasized that the linden harvest supports the livelihood of families living in the region. “We live in Türkiye’s largest linden forests. The harvest season is almost over. Around 20 to 25 households participate in the linden harvest. People do not rely solely on linden for their income, but it contributes to their livelihood."

He continued, "The yield varies by tree; some produce 10 kilograms of linden, others only 1 kilogram. This depends on the tree and the yield that year. Last year was one of the worst in recent years. We harvested about 100 to 150 kilograms last year. This year, we expect 1 ton,” he said.

Kuş also stated that the cooperative plans to purchase all the linden this year and sell it through an auction system. “If we sell this way, prices may increase somewhat. Traders who come to the village offer TL 700 ($17.56) per kilogram for leafy linden and TL 1,400 for flowers. Our expectation is around TL 1,000 for leafy linden and TL 2,000 for flowers,” he added.

Linden tea holds an important place in Turkish culture, valued both for its delicate aroma and its therapeutic properties. Widely consumed across the country, it is often enjoyed to promote relaxation, ease stress and support overall well-being.