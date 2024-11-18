In Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye, a project to support lobster populations and raise awareness about declining fishery resources has been carried out. Four hundred lobster larvae, bred in the Marine Life Research and Application Center of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University’s (ÇOMÜ) Faculty of Marine Sciences and Technology, were released into the wreckage of the HMS Majestic warship. This ship, which sank 109 years ago during the Gallipoli Campaign, now lies off the coast of Eceabat in Çanakkale.

As part of the project prepared by ÇOMÜ and the Çanakkale Gallipoli Historical Peninsula Directorate, the release of 400 lobsters produced in the laboratories of the Faculty of Marine Sciences and Technology aims to support the natural population of lobsters, which are under pressure from fishing due to their economic value, and to raise awareness about the declining fishing resources.

The release of the lobsters was attended by ÇOMÜ Rector professor R. Cüneyt Erenoğlu, dean of the Faculty of Marine Sciences and Technology professor Murat Yiğit, Çanakkale Gallipoli Historical Peninsula Directorate President Ismail Kaşdemir, Çanakkale provincial director of Agriculture and Forestry Nazan Türkarslan, and Fisheries and Aquaculture Department Deputy Director Seydi Ali Doruk.

Çanakkale Gallipoli Historical Peninsula Directorate President Ismail Kaşdemir stated, "We are having an important day at the Gallipoli Underwater Park. As everyone knows, some of the world's most important wrecks are located here, and there are traces of war. In fact, there is significant biodiversity beneath the Gallipoli Underwater Park as well. We are now working to increase the living organisms here."

"Soon, diving enthusiasts visiting the Gallipoli Underwater Park will not only experience a historical journey through a time tunnel and see the traces of war, but they will also have the chance to see lobsters, colorful fish and various other underwater creatures. This will increase interest and curiosity about the Gallipoli Underwater Park," he added.

"Our claim is that Çanakkale will become both Türkiye’s and the world’s meeting point. Those who want to see historical sites, understand the Gallipoli Campaign better, and feel the spirit of Çanakkale will also be able to witness war remnants underwater and experience a very different type of dive," he added.

Professor Erenoğlu said: "Today, we are in Seddülbahir. This is the sixth demonstration of the lobster breeding activities carried out by our university’s Marine Life Research Center over the last four years. As part of our social contribution activities, we are releasing 400 lobsters into nature today at the Gallipoli Underwater Park as part of our efforts to protect the marine ecosystem and pass it on to future generations. These species are at serious risk of extinction, especially due to human activities, industrial actions and uncontrolled, illegal hunting."

After the speeches, divers released the 400 baby lobsters into the area where the HMS Majestic, part of the British Royal Navy, sank off the coast of Seddülbahir Castle 109 years ago.