Highlighting a steady rise in lung cancer cases across Türkiye, a leading thoracic surgery specialist has called for greater awareness, early screening and urgent action to reduce smoking rates among high-risk populations.

Associate professor Kemal Karapınar, a thoracic surgeon, stated that approximately 30,000 new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed in Türkiye each year. Yet, only a quarter of patients are eligible for surgery by the time they seek treatment. The figures reflect the severe consequences of late detection in a disease known for its silent progression.

“Lung cancer is one of the most common and deadly cancers, particularly among men, and often shows no symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage,” Karapınar said. He emphasized that individuals over the age of 40 and long-term smokers are especially vulnerable and should undergo regular lung CT scans for early diagnosis.

According to Karapınar, early detection could significantly improve survival rates: “Only 25% of lung cancer patients in Türkiye can undergo surgery, as most are diagnosed too late. But with regular screenings, especially among high-risk groups, we can change that outcome.”

Smoking remains the leading cause of lung cancer, Karapınar warned, adding that not just cigarettes but also hookah and electronic cigarettes pose serious health threats. He also pointed to environmental risks, such as air pollution, exhaust fumes and industrial emissions, as contributors to the disease’s prevalence.

“Quitting smoking is the most critical step individuals can take to reduce their cancer risk,” he stressed, calling on the public to take prevention seriously.

Karapınar added that common symptoms in the later stages, such as coughing up blood or persistent chest pain, often appear too late for effective intervention. He urged people experiencing such symptoms, especially those with a smoking history, to consult a pulmonologist or thoracic surgeon without delay.

He concluded by reinforcing the importance of regular health checks and public education, noting that early diagnosis combined with preventive habits could dramatically cut the country’s lung cancer-related mortality rate.